On the same day that host Neil Cavuto announced he had tested positive for COVID and urged everyone to get vaccinated, his substitute host teamed up with “travel expert” Mark Murphy and the two attacked vaccine mandates as “disingenuous” and making “absolutely no sense.”

After testing positive, the immunocompromised Cavuto issued a statement yesterday:

“Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It's not, because I did and I'm surviving this because I did."

"I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you," Cavuto added.

Yet on Cavuto's own Your World show yesterday, substitute host Charles Payne trotted out Mark Murphy to join in jeering at Southwest Airlines over its vaccine mandate. Even worse, Murphy was introduced by Payne as a “travel agent” and then described as a “travel expert” in the lower-third banner on the screen. No public health credentials were mentioned, probably because he doesn’t seem to have any.

But Murphy didn’t let that stop him from playing a public health expert on TV, with Payne’s tacit approval. Murphy attacked federal vaccine mandates as making “absolutely no sense” and claimed, “People are protesting the choice between having to take medicine that they may not need versus collecting a paycheck.”

“I’m an entrepreneur. I go into business,” Murphy continued (saying nothing about any expertise in public health). “I rule in favor of my employees all day long versus some mandate from a bureaucrat that’s never operated a business in their entire life.”

Payne called the mandate “disingenuous and puzzling.”

Murphy wondered, “When are people going to start talking about natural immunity?” He continued, saying, “The data says it’s actually better,” and “If you have natural immunity, and you want to keep your job, in many places, you have to get the jab. Makes absolutely no sense. It defies all scientific logic.”

Payne gave him the stamp of approval: “Always appreciate your expertise,” Payne said and called Murphy's comments “spot on.”

Nobody uttered a peep of complaint about Fox’s vaccine policy that is more stringent than the federal government’s. Nor did anyone mention that real doctors say you should get the COVID vaccine even if you have had the virus.

The coronavirus vaccine has saved many thousands of lives – very possibly including Cavuto’s.

You can watch Fox suggest a travel agent knows more about the coronavirus pandemic than doctors below, from the October 19, 2021 Your World.