Earlier today, President Joe Biden spoke at the funeral of former Sen. John Warner’s funeral (R-VA). But Fox News decided that Harris Faulkner’s softball interview with Caitlyn Jenner was more newsworthy.

On Fox News, a softball interview of Jenner is more important than the president speaking at the funeral of former Senator John Warner.

As The New York Times reported, Warner was not only a Republican U.S. senator for 30 years, he also served as secretary of the U.S. Navy from 1972-74 and he was the sixth husband of Elizabeth Taylor. However, what may have caused the snub was the fact that Warner was not a Trumper. From the Times:

In his retirement years, the rightward shift of the Republican Party further alienated Mr. Warner, prompting him to endorse select Democrats, including his former Senate colleagues Hillary Clinton and Joseph R. Biden Jr. in their presidential runs against Donald J. Trump.

While she was ignoring the real president's speech at an important funeral, Faulkner was pimping the unlikely presidential prospects of Jenner.