A new study has found that ivermectin, a Fox News pet anti-vaxx COVID “treatment,” is ineffective. But the Murdoch-owned network would rather let their viewers die from COVID than let them know.

Media Matters crunched the numbers of Fox News' ivermectin propaganda (my emphases added):

Fox News has mentioned the anti-parasite drug ivermectin at least 292 times since December 2020, according to a Media Matters review. The network’s relentless hyping of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment was irresponsible at the time and has aged terribly -- a major study released last month found ivermectin is not effective. But Fox has hidden those results from its viewers, not mentioning that study on the air a single time to date.

Fox hosts were among the loudest voices in a chorus of right-wing and counter-establishment media figures propping up ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. Prime-time host Laura Ingraham, for example, touted the drug as providing “enormous benefit” against the coronavirus, while her colleague Sean Hannity said it was “helping COVID-19 patients all across the country,” and fellow host Will Cain described it as “somewhat of a miracle drug.” The network most recently shilled for the drug on Monday night, when guest Stephen Miller told Tucker Carlson’s viewers that “for two years we were lectured, 'You can’t give people hydroxychloroquine, you can’t give them ivermectin.'”

…

Some Fox hosts explicitly offered up ivermectin as an alternative to the COVID-19 vaccines that were rolling out at the time. As they talked up the purported effectiveness of ivermectin, they also slandered vaccination as ineffective or unsafe.

In reality, it’s ivermectin that is ineffective. From a March 30, 2022 New York Times article:

The anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which has surged in popularity as an alternative treatment for Covid-19 despite a lack of strong research to back it up, showed no sign of alleviating the disease, according to results of a large clinical trial published on Wednesday.

The study, which compared more than 1,300 people infected with the coronavirus in Brazil who received either ivermectin or a placebo, effectively ruled out the drug as a treatment for Covid, the study’s authors said.

“There’s really no sign of any benefit,” said Dr. David Boulware, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Minnesota.

It’s not like this should be any surprise. As you can see in the video below, at least as far back as August, 2021, warnings about ivermectin were issued, though not, apparently, to Fox News viewers. Media Matters notes that the study showing ivermectin’s ineffectiveness was first reported on by the Murdochs’ Wall Street Journal on March 18, though the full results were not published in The New England Journal of Medicine until March 30. Yet not even news from its corporate cousin was enough to spur Fox News to tell its viewers.

In August, I wrote about Fox's promotion of ivermectin, “It’s almost as if Fox News hosts and the Murdochs are trying to kill Americans.” Nothing seems to have changed.

You can watch Rachel Maddow shred Fox News for its irresponsible and dangerous promotion of ivermectin below, from MSNBC’s August 20, 2021 The Rachel Maddow show, via Crooks and Liars.