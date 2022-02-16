Sarah Palin lost both the jury verdict and the judge’s ruling in her defamation case against The New York Times but in the glass house of Fox News, she’s a winner.

Yesterday, after the judge announced he’d dismiss Palin’s case if the jury found in her favor, Fox’s Howard Kurtz declared she had won “in the court of public opinion.”

Today, after a jury decided against her, Kurtz dropped that claim but made it clear he thought she deserved to win, even if the law was against her.

KURTZ: Even the judge said The New York Times had done many things wrong. Even The New York Times admitted this was a colossal error to accuse the former governor of Alaska of political incitement in that Arizona shooting, the mass shooting in 2011. So, there was a lot of evidence here of journalistic malpractice but according to the law we’ve been talking about, and Sarah Palin clearly a public figure, the jury couldn’t just say, well, this is really bad, it’s a bad mistake, therefore we’re finding for Palin. It wasn’t able – Palin’s side was never able to show malice, reckless disregard. The correction the next day online I think probably helped The New York Times’ case but it has been a black eye for the Times, even though the Times has clearly won this round.

Next, Fox’s Emily Compagno looked forward to Palin or some other case going up to the Supreme Court and making it easier to win such cases. She and her pals at Fox were probably rubbing their hands together thinking of how Palin might put the Times and the rest of the so-called “liberal media” out of business:

COMPAGNO: Keep in minds this is on the heels of a few other defamation suits across the country where people have wondered which case is it that will end up, if there is one, before the U.S. Supreme Court where this “actual malice” standard might be deconstructed. We’ve had a few comments by sitting justices in their opinions or in their concurring opinions and also dissents, where they’ve sort of touched on this perhaps, saying maybe this protection should be eroded a little bit. Maybe that standard being so high, maybe that protection of newspapers, of editorials for the impact on public figures – maybe that has to go.

So while at this moment, this case seems maybe over, I think we have, frankly, a longer future ahead of us and it actually might have historical implications.

Kurtz agreed. He noted that the high standard protects journalists from getting intimidated or put out of business by very wealthy people “because everybody makes mistakes.”

But poor Palin – who, let’s not forget is a vicious liar (not to mention a deliberate spreader of COVID) whose PAC published material with what looked like rifle cross-hairs over 20 Democratic districts (the genesis of the Times story at issue) – is the big victim here.

KURTZ: On the other hand, if you’re Sarah Palin, who testified that she was devastated and couldn’t sleep at night after this Times editorial making this horrible, false charge against her, you would think – there’s a counterargument that she would be entitled to some redress. I think if it gets to the high court, there may not be the votes to overturn it now but I think a lot of thinking is moving in that direction because it does render it almost impossible except in the most egregious cases, where you had emails or notes of somebody saying, “I can’t stand that person,” to win a verdict of this type, which is why it was always a long shot for Sarah Palin.

Co-anchor John Roberts chimed in: “The bottom line here though is this was not a mistake.”

Co-anchor Sandra Smith slathered on the Palin victimhood.

SMITH: You know, John, I was just digging through her testimony from the trial where she described herself as feeling powerless as a result of the editorial. “It was devastating to read,” she said, again an accusation, a false accusation that had anything to do with murder, murdering innocent people, she said, “and I felt powerless.”

Well, be careful what you wish for, Foxies. Because right now your network is dealing with two billion-dollar lawsuits over its Big Lies about the 2020 election. And given the amount of lies, falsehoods and disinformation that go on there (including painting the vicious Palin as a snowflakey victim), you guys could be the first to fall.

And by the way, I'd love to know who's funding Palin's lawsuit.

You can watch Fox turn Palin into a liberal-media martyr below, from the February 14, 2022 The Story with Martha MacCallum, via Crooks and Liars, and the February 15, 2022 America Reports, via Fox News.