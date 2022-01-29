In the latest edition of Fox Trying To Kill Its Viewers And The Rest Of Us, Too, former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann (R-MN) praised Sarah Palin to smiling Fox host Jesse Watters after Palin was caught dining out while positive for COVID.

Palin was in New York City for her libel trial against The New York Times this week. The trial was delayed until February 3, after the unvaccinated Palin tested positive for COVID three times.

But that didn’t stop Palin from repeatedly going out to eat, spreading her germs far and wide and violating the city’s vaccine mandate. Breaking the law and spreading potentially deadly germs? Why there was nothing not to like about that kind of behavior, Fox News implied.

Before the remarks seen in the video below, Bachmann suggested that getting COVID is no big deal. As Mediaite noted, Bachmann told Watters that her 91 year-old mother got the Omicron strain “And she had sniffles for about five seconds and she was done.” (Sure, just ask the family of this woman who thought getting COVID wasn't so bad, too – just a few weeks before she died.)

BACHMANN: Honestly, Sarah Palin is to be commended because she’s trying to act like a normal human being in the greatest city in America, New York City. She’s going out to eat at a wonderful little boutique Italian restaurant.

You can watch it below, from the January 28, 2022 Jesse Watters Primetime.