Benjamin Hall, the Fox News reporter seriously injured in Ukraine last month, posted an update on his condition last night.

We knew that Hall had been seriously injured outside Kyiv, in an incident that killed two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova. But until last night, when Hall tweeted his update, we did not know just how bad his injuries were.

Hall’s tweets have since been deleted, but not before CBS News got enough of a gander to report on them:

"Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all," Hall tweeted. "But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP"

And:

To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing! pic.twitter.com/HNjO6PbdGf

— Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) April 8, 2022

The Washington Post noted that before Hall’s tweets were deleted, they were “shared across Twitter thousands of times, prompting an outpouring of tributes and sympathy. 'You’ve been through hell and you’re looking pretty damn good, @BenjaminHallFNC,' wrote ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. 'Can’t wait to see you back on the air.' Clarissa Ward, CNN chief international correspondent, shared Hall’s update and wrote, simply, “Courage.”

I send Mr. Hall my best wishes, too.

You can see how shaken Fox News anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith were by the news that Hall had been injured below, from the March 14, 2022 America Reports.

(Hall image via screen grab)