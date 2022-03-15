A Fox cameraman and a journalist/consultant for the network were killed in the same incident that seriously wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski has died after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Tuesday.

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was with Zakrzewski while newsgathering and was also injured. Hall remains hospitalized, Scott said.

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, who was serving as a consultant for Fox News on the ground during the course of the Russian invasion, was killed Monday alongside Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. She was 24 years old.

"In our effort to keep you updated on yesterday's tragic events, we wanted to report that journalist Oleksandra 'Sasha' Kuvshynova was also killed alongside our cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire yesterday while in the field with Benjamin Hall," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told staff on Tuesday. "Sasha was just 24 years old and was serving as a consultant for us in Ukraine. She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources. She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country."

Also, we got a sad update on Hall today: Ukrainian authorities said the lower part of his leg was amputated.

Also, we got a sad update on Hall today: Ukrainian authorities said the lower part of his leg was amputated.