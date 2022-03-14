Fox’s Benjamin Hall was injured outside of Kyiv and has been hospitalized, the network says.

From FoxNews.com:

"Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."

Given how Russia considers Tucker Carlson as almost one of their own, you have to wonder which side thought Hall was the enemy.

For your reference, Hall pinned this tweet to the top of his Twitter feed:

“YOU ARE NOT A SUPERPOWER COUNTRY” This Ukrainian fighter vents his anger at America… #Ukraine️ #kyiv pic.twitter.com/k9x56dyceL — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) March 6, 2022

Regardless, it’s a tragedy whenever anyone is wounded, even someone working for an anti-American propaganda network. So we wish Mr. Hall a full and speedy recovery.

Mr. Hall’s injury comes one day after esteemed American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine.

You can watch John Roberts announce the news below, from the March 14, 2022 America Reports.

(Hall image via screen grab)