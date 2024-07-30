“He’s actually phenomenal. And Americans love it,” Emily Compagno proclaimed about the notorious golf cheat.

Fox News propagandists must be pretty worried about the image of their geriatric, felonious, sexual predator and fraudster, Donald Trump up against a young, vibrant Kamala Harris who is generating more enthusiasm than he.

But trying to gin up enthusiasm for Trump by slobbering over his golf game? It smacks of desperation. We’ve been writing that you can almost smell the MAGA fear at Fox News now that Harris is the likely Democratic nominee for president. But this might take the cake.

That’s not even counting the fact that Trump is a notorious cheater at golf.

The rhapsodizing on Outnumbered began with cohost Emily Compagno exclaiming, “They just can't get enough of former President Trump on the golf course. He went viral for this candidate-on-course reaction following the debate.” She then played a clip of Trump predicting, in a golf cart, that President Joe Biden would drop out of the campaign and that Vice President Harris will “be better,” as in easier to beat.

That was followed by a clip of Trump on a golf course with his four-year-old granddaughter and what she called his “collaboration” with pro golfer and Trump pal Bryson DeChambeau. The two played a round of golf for charity. We saw a clip of DeChambeau falling on the ground with amazement over the prowess of his (presumably) favorite cheater and p***y grabber.

The in-house raptures continued with cohost Jason Chaffetz. “ I have had the pleasure of golfing with the president and he is an exceptional golfer,” Chaffetz said.

Compagno added, “The day after there was an assassination attempt on his life, he golfs - and remember that went viral, too - with everyone saying, ‘Gets shot, gets up and goes golfing!’” If you ask me, that’s more proof of the insignificance of his injury than of his virility.

Trump worshiper Harris Faulkner took her turn. Mar-a-Lago" is his happy place,” she said, her voice filled with fondness. “It’s set up for just sheer, happiness, joy and peacefulness and so much golf in his constellation. So, I get why he would do that the day after if he had the physical strength to do it and he clearly did. I don’t know what his game was like that day, but his smile was real.”

Let’s be clear: Trump could be good at golf and a cheater. But Compagno prodded cohost Tammy Bruce to claim otherwise – because the media!” “They talk about that he cheats on the golf course, they’ve done entire exposés about that kind of thing,” Compagno said. “At the end of the day, you know, we’ve heard it firsthand, he’s actually phenomenal. And Americans love it.”

Notice what Compagno did not say? She did not say that the exposés of his cheating have been disproven.

“Yeah, and we have video, right? I mean, talk about receipts,” Bruce replied. Actually, there were no receipts. Just a bunch of Trump boosters saying he plays well. Again, that does not mean he doesn’t cheat.

But we do have receipts for his cheating. As Rolling Stone reported in August 2023, “In January, Trump claimed he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, but skipped playing the first round, instead posting a score he had shot two days before the tournament began.” The article began by noting that "notorious golf cheat" Trump had recently posted on social media the implausible claim that he had recently beaten golf pro Phil Mickelson by eight strokes.

“I massively respect his restraint,” Compagno effused. “Anytime I sink anything, I’m hooting and hollering, like an animal muppet.”

Next up was cohost Tomi Lahren. She suggested that seeing more of Trump golfing is a great campaign strategy. She also implied that a boost is needed. “We need to see more of that Donald Trump, though,” Lahren said. Seeing clips of Trump playing golf and with his family “are really going to help to humanize him, and that’s going to only help his campaign and only help people understand who he is even more. The media is going to go out of their way to dehumanize him, as they’ve done.”

“We need more moments like this and especially more moments on social media,” Lahren continued. “Kamala Harris is going to do well with Gen Z, let's be honest. Donald Trump doing these kinds of things? That's going to help him. We need more of it.”

It’s possible this particular round of Trump cheerleading had its genesis in the Trump campaign. Earlier this month, the head of Trump’s Palm Beach golf club raved about the felon’s golf prowess in a speech to the RNC, on the most-coveted last night. That was before Biden dropped out of the race. So clearly, Trump and/or his campaign think that his golf game is at least part of why he should be back in the White House. Or maybe they think it will make us forget the fascism waiting for us all the moment after (God forbid) his inauguration in the form of Project 2025.

Whatever prompted it, you can watch the Fox hosts do their best imitation of North Korean media below, from the July 26, 2024 Outnumbered.