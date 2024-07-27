But host Neil Cavuto acknowledged Kamala Harris “could be a barracuda.”

Once again, you could almost smell the desperation at Fox News yesterday. In this case, “Democrat” Doug Schoen came on the air to attack Barack and Michelle Obama's simple endorsement call made to Kamala Harris.

Schoen suggested that the Obamas don’t genuinely support Harris:

SCHOEN: Having been at the highest levels of politics with the Clintons, I can tell you everything's scripted, there's no spontaneity. Did it work? I think it addressed for the Democrats the real question of where have the Obamas been? Because they have been conspicuous, Neil, by their absence and putting them on speakerphone for the world to hear allowed them to be effusive, Kamala to be gracious. ... For the purposes of political theater it worked.

But then Schoen and host Neil Cavuto tacitly acknowledged that even if scripted and not heartfelt, the Obamas’ endorsement call pales in comparison to the problems the Trump campaign faces.

Cavuto said, “They focus on things that seem silly to me like the cackling and all of that." He continued, saying that Republicans “don't appreciate the fact that this woman could be a barracuda. She is a prosecutor and she will try, in any exchange with Donald Trump, to prosecute him, and I don't know if they appreciate the magnitude of that."

"If I were the Republicans, I'd be very nervous now,” Schoen agreed. But, not surprisingly, he threw some optimism Trump's way. “I think you can expect, Neil, that the attack ads on the southern border will come quickly along with attacks on her record as a prosecutor," he said.

You can watch it below, from the July 26, 2024 Your World.

(Note: Ellen contributed to this post)