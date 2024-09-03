Maybe that’s because Mark Levin helped plot the coup.

A geriatric Donald Trump rambled his way through a two-part interview with his coup-loving pal, Fox News host Mark Levin.

Trump admits to interfering with 2020 election

Trump’s admission to have interfered with the 2020 election was a shocker, even for a guy who seems more senile and more desperate every day.

At 12:02 in the video below, after rambling about not having gotten Hillary Clinton indicted for the sake of unifying the country (as “constitutional lawyer” Mark Levin said nothing about how the U.S. Department of Justice is supposed to be independent of the president), Trump said, “Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it?”

Any news host worth their paycheck, especially a lawyer, would have stopped Trump there, pressed for more about his behavior and for more about his “every right” to interfere. But not Levin! He sat silent for almost three more minutes while Trump continued rambling. It wasn’t until Trump said, “There is no human being ever treated worse in Congress than Justice Kavanaugh,” that Levin jumped in to say, “and [Kamala] Harris led the battle.” That was at 15:07.

In other words, “constitutional lawyer” Levin cares more about politics than Trump trying to interfere in an election.

Actually, Levin is worse than that. He was an active coup plotter in 2020.

From a June 21, 2022 post on Media Matters:

Levin has in fact been defending [coup lawyer John] Eastman’s wild election theories for quite some time — even though Eastman knew his plan to keep Donald Trump in office was illegal.

Levin and Eastman were also reportedly in communication when Eastman was assisting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, acting in a supposed “dual role” as both Eastman’s personal legal adviser and a media host.

Levin was one of the top media voices for Trump’s efforts to convince Republican-controlled state legislatures to override the 2020 election results in their states. In the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — and after state legislative leaders had refused to follow that demand — Levin advocated for Trump’s plan to have Republicans in Congress “determine which electors to count and which ones matter,” as a continued path to throw out the votes of millions of people.

If ever you needed proof that Fox’s $787.5 million settlement to Dominion for lying about the 2020 election would not stop the network from lying about the 2024 election, the fact that Levin still has a job should do it.

But wait, there’s more.

Irony alert! Trump whines about Harris’ treatment of Mike Pence

Maybe Trump has forgotten his disgusting treatment of his own vice president, but we have not. Trump did worse than nothing on Jan. 6 when his angry supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and chanted “Hang Mike Pence” for refusing to interfere with the 2020 election results. The New York Times has since reported that Trump “spoke approvingly of those chants” and complained about Pence being whisked away to safety. The Times also noted that Trump tweeted, in the middle of the siege, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Yet, with a straight face, the felonious fraudster and sexual predator said about Harris, “The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible.”

Levin’s silence was complicity in both cases.

You can watch Levin legitimize Trump’s crimes, cruelty and election interference below, from the September 1, 2024 Life, Liberty & Levin. Trump speaks about election interference at about 12:02. He attacks Harris for being mean to Pence at 17:21.