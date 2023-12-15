Fox News never stops demanding more Americans go to war and die in the Middle East.

On today’s Your World, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told host Neil Cavuto, "The president needs to look at the camera, look at the American people, look at the world and say, ‘Iran, we're going to hold you directly responsible. You will pay a price, there will be a cost for what the Houthis do, and for what your proxies in Iraq are doing in attacking American soldiers, and they have to believe it, Neil, that's the problem."

"You can have the most capable military in the world, but if your adversaries don't believe you have the political will to impose costs on them directly, then they're going to keep doing what they're doing, which is attacking U.S. interests in U.S. sailors in the Red Sea and our allies," Waltz continued.

Waltz went on to make the dubious suggestion that not attacking to Iran will lead to war with Iran. Complaining that the U.S. military is not "allowed to shoot the shooters," Waltz added, "until we punch the bully in the nose, just continuing to offer it more and more lunch money is only going to make the bully more aggressive."

He said he fears "some poor sailor, some poor soldier is going to die before this administration reverses course on its feckless Iran policy."

“If someone's shooting at you, you don't shoot the bullets, you shoot the shooter, right? To defend yourself," Waltz argued. "In 1988, when the Iranians mined the Gulf, not only was it hitting international shipping, it hit one of our ships, what did we do in response? We didn't take out the mines, we sank five Iranian ships, and then it stopped.”

Of course, Waltz thinks Trump is just the guy to mastermind an attack on Iran now. “Under President Trump, we took out the Iranian field general, not their proxies," he said. "Sometimes you have to escalate to deescalate."

The chyron might as well have read, “Vote for Trump, so we can attack Iran!”

(Ellen contributed to this post)