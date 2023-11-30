Of course, attacking President Joe Biden for not wanting to start a war with Iran is part of the propaganda package.

Fox Newsies have long clamored for war with Iran. The Israel-Hamas war has brought new fervor to the effort. On Tuesday's Your World show, former USS Cole Commander Kirk Lippold talked about hostages being released, and what happens if Iran continues to arm Hamas.

Host Neil Cavuto got the war mongering started. "I can understand our reluctance to go onto Iranian soil,” he said, “and that some fear it's a World War III.” Then he told Lippold, “You're far better at this than I ever will be, but obviously they're emboldened to keep doing what they're doing because we're not going to do that."

Lippold picked up the ball and ran with it. "We should prepare a very robust strike package,” he replied. “If these individual proxy groups want to try and attack U.S. forces and our allies, we need to strike them flat-footed and hit them hard." He went on to call the Biden administration’s aim for diplomacy with Iran “a failed policy goal.”

“At this point, the United States must prepare to be able to strike these groups in a matter that take away their capability to shoot at Israel, to shoot at us, and endanger our allies,” Lippold added.

Of course, Lippold won't be there to launch a strike, instead watching it from the comfort of his home. I wonder: If he had to go to war, would he and his family feel differently?

You can watch the war mongering below, from the November 28, 2023 Your World.