“Pro-life” Morgan Ortagus gave her stamp of approval to Herschel Walker because, despite proof that he paid for his lover’s abortion, he’ll prevent other women from having the same choice.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that on Monday, The Daily Beast dropped a bombshell, with actual receipts, that Georgia’s anti-abortion Senate candidate, Republican Herschel Walker, paid for one abortion and, according to The New York Times, reportedly urged the same woman to have another. She refused and is raising Walker's son. The woman also told The Times that Walker barely knows the now 10-year-old boy.

Yet, in addition to his staunch anti-abortion position (for women he doesn’t impregnate), The Times also reported:

Mr. Walker also has assailed “absentee fathers,” particularly in the Black community. But the woman said Mr. Walker himself had been so uninvolved in her son’s life that his absence was a running joke between her and her family and friends.

Meanwhile, another Walker son, Christian Walker, has furiously denounced his father’s family values hypocrisy.

On Fox News Sunday today, host and devout Christian Shannon Bream, who has often amplified anti-abortion lies, didn’t utter a word of disapproval for Walker. She didn’t even bring up the inconvenient business of Christian Walker. Instead, she teed up the brief discussion in the most Walker-positive way possible.

First, Bream read a GOP-friendly tweet by Politico’s Natalie Allison, from earlier in the week, suggesting that crime is more important to Georgia voters than the Walker scandal.

The latest Herschel Walker abortion scandal is on CNN and yes, all the DC folks are aware. But 11 Alive in Atlanta tonight led with crime, followed by more crime — so until Democrats take out ads about it, don’t assume voters in Georgia are aware or actively thinking about this. — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) October 6, 2022

In fact, FiveThirtyEight.com has found Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock’s chances of winning have improved this week.

Juan Williams, the lone liberal on the FNS panel, disputed Allison’s suggestion, noting that Walker was “the talk of the week” and “the story of the week.” The fact that Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade tried to provide Republican Rehab for Walker after the story broke helped prove Williams point.

“I don’t know if it’s going to have impact in terms of voter - how people vote in the state of Georgia,” Williams conceded. But he also noted that since abortion is such a core issue for the right, “you can not give me a better example of total hypocrisy by a Republican candidate on this issue.”

Bream next turned to Ortagus. But first, she primed the pump on behalf of Walker’s candidacy.

BREAM: So what about that conundrum for pro-lifers? Herschel Walker, if this is true, has been a hypocrite on that issue, but on the other side of the ticket, you have Sen. Warnock who basically wants no limits on abortion.

FACT CHECK: Warnock’s position is that abortion should be a decision made between a patient and her doctor.

Ortagus, a "pro-life," former Fox News contributor who left to become the spokesperson for Donald Trump’s State Department, thinks abortion should be a decision made by hypocrite Walker.

ORTAGUS: Herschel Walker has denied it unequivocally. And, so if you are a pro-life voter, then you have two clear choices: One person is going to vote with your issues in Congress and one will not.

Then she suggested that Walker’s hypocrisy was no biggie.

ORTAGUS: When you look at poll after poll in Georgia, The last one that I saw, 28% of voters cared about the economy and inflation. Abortion was about at 10%. And so, if you look at your 401(k), if you’re a Georgia voter this week, it’s down year to day, about 20-25%. So, I think what’s going on with the economy, the fact that if you’re trying to pay for your child’s tuition, if your 401(k) is down 25%, that’s a year of your child’s college tuition – or more. That’s what people care about in Georgia.

Bream moved on to discuss “a headache” for the White House.

You can watch Fox signal to viewers that Walker's "abortion for me, not for thee," is no biggie below, from the October 9, 2022 Fox News Sunday.