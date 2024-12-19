Trump lied about immigration, tariffs, the 2020 election, inflation and more during his Tuesday press conference. Fox & Friends suggested it was flawless.

Daniel Dale, CNN’s factchecker listed 12 big lies Trump told, plus he misinformed about vaccines and wrongly claimed it’s not already known that they do not cause autism.

But on Fox & Friends, Trump was perfect. Cohost Steve Doocy said Trump “pretty much answered every question directly, didn't dodge, he was funny, he was charming, and it was something we haven't seen from the presidential podium for four years."

So who cares if our president lies so much?

Guest Miranda Devine, the Hunter Biden smearer from Murdoch’s New York Post, gushed, "It was really a refreshing change, and I think even the most hostile journalists were grateful for being brought into the loop again. I mean, this is what a president ought to do, and I think they've been like frogs in boiling water a little bit with Joe Biden the last four years because he's really been AWOL."

Doocy suggested that getting Fox News reporters called on is the key to a legit press conference. "When Joe Biden would have a press conference, ‘I've got a list with 10 names. I'm not going to ever call on Peter Doocy or Jacqui Heinrich ever, ever, ever,'” he said.

Actually, Biden has called on Steve Doocy’s son, Peter, and got a stupid question about President Obama and UFOs. It was during a joint press conference with the president of Korea. As for Heinrich, while she did tell the truth about the 2020 election, just this past weekend she “asked” the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, who said he was certain the drones over New Jersey were not any kind of national security threat, “So is there no concern in your mind that this could be potentially a Pearl Harbor moment, like with the Japanese submarines surveilling in the waters off Hawaii in the months leading up to the attack?"

Doocy went on to acknowledge that his son and Heinrich did get some answers when they yelled out questions. “But this is going to be so refreshing because Donald Trump answers everybody's questions, and there is no stinking list," Doocy said.

No, just an enemies list and media Trump is trying to intimidate by suing.

Not that Devine mentioned it. She was too busy swooning. "Any question thrown at him, he had an opinion,” she said. “He had some interesting news to break. He was a man, a president in command, he already is the de facto president."

She said that while President Biden "just read from the teleprompter," Trump was "genial and informative."

"Indeed,” Doocy agreed. “Joe Biden's not doing any press conferences because he doesn't want 100 people to say, ‘Hey why did you lie to us about the Hunter Biden pardon?"

You can watch the North Korea-style propaganda below, from the December 17, 2024 Fox & Friends.

(Ellen contributed to this post)