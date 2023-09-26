This morning, Fox & Friends focused on gaffes by President Biden as if they were national emergencies, with a special emphasis on gaffes in front of Blacks.

It’s beyond ironic and hypocritical to see Fox conservatives suddenly caring about Black people. This is the network that seems to delight in insulting Blacks. The Five show lauded Florida’s pro-slavery curriculum, Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro cast vigilante killer Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters, as a hero, and Jesse Watters celebrated the end of affirmative action in college admissions, as just a few examples.

But with Black support for Biden eroding, Fox & Friends suddenly cares deeply about Biden’s gaffes in front of Blacks. It’s almost as if the propaganda network is trying to exploit that vulnerability. The recent appointment of Lawrence Jones as a fourth and permanent cohost of Fox & Friends just happens to help in that regard. It’s perfectly possible Fox was planning to make him a permanent host anyway but it sure is a coincidence.

In any event, Jones was a helpful addition to this particular round of racially-based Biden bashing. “He butchered LL Cool J’s name,” cohost Ainsley Earhardt said. She continued by highlighting how Biden had referred to LL Cool J as a “boy,” even though he quickly corrected himself. You may recall that Earhardt was “so tired of protecting the minority” in 2015. But here she happily played a clip of Charlamagne Tha God naming Biden as the “donkey of the day” over it.

“You can’t remember an historic rapper LL Cool J? This is a part of the problem that they’re going to face” in the election, Jones claimed. He acknowledged that Black women are behind Biden, though. But he claimed that Black men “are fighting for their families. They don’t like the stuff that’s being taught in schools today, they don’t like the abortion issue and they don’t like the two-tiered justice system and the economy is just a wreck right now."

Cohost Brian Kilmeade said, “I just want to get to the point in this country where we just talk about Americans” but that didn’t stop him from complaining that Biden has gotten “a pass on all this.”

“This president also looked at Charlamagne Tha God and said, ‘If you ain’t voting for me, you ain’t Black,’” Kilmeade continued. “Which he seemed to have shaken off and walked away from.”

Kilmeade also acknowledged that Biden still has 63% support from Blacks “but without getting 80%, that’s looked at as a major loss.”

“The question is, what are the Republicans doing to win over the Black community?” Kilmeade continued. He said he “loved” that Vivek Ramaswamy went to Chicago’s south side “and listened.” Nobody mentioned that Ramaswamy has blamed anti-racism for a racist mass shooting and has denied the existence of white supremacy.

After Earhardt complained that Biden’s praise for LL Cool J was “inauthentic” and some more examples of gaffes, including referring to the Hispanic Caucus as the Black Caucus, Kilmeade said that although Barack Obama and George W. Bush’s numbers were down at this point before they were re-elected, “the problem is, they were in the prime of their lives.”

“Ultimately, though, all of these stumbles, all of these gaffes just add to the perception that he can’t hack it, that he is too old,” cohost Steve Doocy said. By wild coincidence, Biden’s age is another vulnerability according to the polling.

Funny, nobody mentioned Trump. The leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination recently confused his 2016 primary opponent, Jeb Bush, with George W. Bush, forgot that it was Hillary Clinton, not Barack Obama, whom he beat in the 2016 election, and “warned” that Biden might start World War II. We all know that Fox would be playing those gaffes 24/7 had Biden made any of them.

Instead, Earhardt pivoted to gushing over 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley, saying she has a “decisive lead” over Biden because “not only did she have an excellent performance at the debate, “she’s putting in the time, she’s going to all the fairs and all the events.”

By another wild coincidence, Haley has recently become Fox’s new fave candidate.

You can watch the cohosts pretend to just “authentically” chat below, from the September 26, 2023 Fox & Friends.