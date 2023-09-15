Cohost Ainsley Earhardt gushed, “You love the Lord, you love the south, you love Texas … you just fit right in.”

All the Fox & Friends hosts were on camera yesterday morning to welcome Jones as a permanent weekday host. “The bosses are allowing me to join Fox & Friends full time as one of y’all’s co-hosts,” Jones said. He called it “the opportunity of a lifetime” before thanking CEO Suzanne Scott, whom he called “amazing” and Sean Hannity, “who’s been my mentor,” “allowing me to be his correspondent.”

“We’ve been so proud of you,” Earhardt said, which sounded a bit condescending. Then she gushed, “You’re one of the nicest people. You love the Lord, you love the south, you love Texas, your family, you just fit right in in this family.”

Cohost Steve Doocy called in from vacation. He called Jones “Larry” and said he’ll up “the fashion game” on set. “It’s fantastic to have you part of the Fox & Friends franchise,” Doocy said.

Jones claimed to get “the pulse of the community” from his diner visits. “When you come to the couch, you really feel America, and we have this incredible opportunity to represent our audience every single day on the couch,” he said.

FACT CHECK: The vast majority of Americans do not watch Fox News.

And here’s some of the "Christian" behavior that Jones has exhibited. For one thing, he formerly worked undercover with Project Veritas to “expose alleged IRS violations" by groups in Texas helping to enroll people in ObamaCare. Nothing says “loves the Lord” like working to stop people from getting health insurance!

Jones also helped Fox & Friends smear a Catholic college as anti-Christian for removing a “knight” mascot that had anti-Muslim connotations. Just what Christ would have done, for sure!

But it’s definitely the kind of behavior that earned Jones a permanent spot on the Curvy Couch.

You can watch the celebration below, from the September 14, 2023 Fox & Friends.