With their guy, Rep. Mike Johnson, set to become speaker of the House of Representatives, Fox suddenly decided to cover the vote.

Last week, I wrote that I knew Jim Jordan's second try for the speakership was doomed to failure because Fox did not cover the vote, except in a muted box on the bottom of the screen.

The same thing happened on Jordan's third failure, though I did not bother to write it up.

But Fox covered the vote today, a sure sign that Rep. Mike Johnson would win.

Once again, Fox only wants to cover news that empowers Republicans, even when their guy tried to sabotage a democratic election and cozies up to a traitor who has bragged about and been found liable for sexually assaulting women.

While I was writing this (and trying to get a screen grab), leading coup-plotter Johnson won the speakership.