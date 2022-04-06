“Journalist” and cohost Harris Faulkner gushed over Kennedy’s promise to repeat the Buttigieg slur: “Yeah! … I love it!”

In a Democrat-bashing discussion about President Joe Biden’s extension of the pause on student loans, Outnumbered cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery opened a window onto how utterly unserious and gratuitously mean-spirited Fox News is with her middle-school-bully-type joke about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is also openly gay.

Here's Kennedy pretending to be thoughtful while engaging in adolescent humor:

KENNEDY: It’s interesting because it was [Biden's] own transportation secretary, Pete Booty Judge, who pointed out when he was running for president that two-thirds of the country who don’t have college degrees shouldn’t be paying for the one-third of the country that does -

FAULKNER: There you go.

KENNEDY: - that will, on net, earn a million dollars more over their lifetimes because they do have at least four-year degrees. …

It’s a bad system, it needs to be completely refined and keep progressives out of the conversation because they’re irrationalists when it comes to this and because they made bad school choices, the rest of us shouldn’t be on the hook because they went to expensive private schools and got worthless degrees.

It’s nice to see Kennedy at least faking concern about working folks. I’m old enough to remember when she called it “immoral” for those same people to get health insurance through Obamacare and that sick children should rely on charity instead. But who needs affordable health insurance when you can stick it to students struggling with crushing debt, which also weighs down the overall economy, and make a homophobic joke about our transportation secretary?

Faulkner, who holds herself up as a serious journalist, gave her stamp of approval to Kennedy’s juvenile commentary.

FAULKNER: Wow! Well, we get that nugget. We also get you calling him “Pete Booty Judge.”

She and her offscreen cohosts laughed heartily at the slur.

KENNEDY: That’s right, I’ll say it again.

There was more laughter.

FAULKNER: Yeah! Oh no, I know you will. I love it.

Of course Faulkner loved it. This is the same “journalist” who devoted her “serious” air time to promoting the “Let’s Go, Brandon” smear of President Biden.

You can watch the latest example of Faulkner’s blatant bias, along with Kennedy’s puerility below, from the April 6, 2022 Outnumbered, via Justin Baragona.

UPDATE: I thought this Tweet made a great point: