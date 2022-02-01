On Friday, Fox News host Julie Banderas falsely claimed that President Biden’s infrastructure bill was only supported by Democrats and then suggested that a bipartisan bill would have prevented a Pittsburgh bridge from collapsing.

You may recall that a bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, hours before Biden arrived in the city to talk about infrastructure.

Leave it to Fox News to find a way to weaponize tragedy against Biden!

On Outnumbered, cohost Julie Banderas first whined about the White House being “overrun by Democrats.” Then she launched into her false narrative that mixed up Biden’s already-passed infrastructure bill with the still-pending Build Back Better legislation:

BANDERAS: President Biden has been making promises over promises over promises and, as you’ve noticed, none of them have come true, and when a president makes promises and then doesn’t deliver, and then something like this where it busts - I mean, there could have been multiple casualties, so thank God nobody was killed.

But, honestly, a bridge collapsing right before he’s - back in June of 2021, he started talking about his bipartisan infrastructure deal. There’s nothing bipartisan about it. If it was bipartisan it would’ve been passed by now, so clearly he’s not getting the message across to the other side of the aisle, which by the way, if you remember, during his campaign, he said that he was going to be the president that was going to reach across the aisle, that he was actually going to make policy by reaching out to Republicans. That clearly has not happened.

FACT CHECK: 19 Republican senators voted for the infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate 69-30. 13 Republican House members voted for it, too. President Biden signed it in mid-November. It's Build Back Better that has stalled.

But cohosts Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany nodded in agreement with Banderas’ BS. "That might have been the biggest fairytale of them all," compulsive liar McEnany said.

