Fox host Greg Gutfeld joined Tucker Carlson in gaslighting viewers about what the Murdoch bosses knew was a false picture of what the January 6 committee has exposed about Donald Trump.

As I’ve previously reported, both the Murdoch-controlled Wall Street Journal and New York Post strongly condemned Trump’s behavior on Friday, the day after the last January 6 hearing. The Journal, for example, wrote:

No matter your views of the Jan. 6 special committee, the facts it is laying out in hearings are sobering. The most horrifying to date came Thursday in a hearing on President Trump’s conduct as the riot raged and he sat watching TV, posting inflammatory tweets and refusing to send help.

The New York Post wrote:

[A]s a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.

So when the ever-asinine Gutfeld claimed yesterday that Trump was indavertantly exonerated by the January 6 hearings, the Fox brass almost certainly knew their host was full of crap.

GUTFELD: [The Democratic] discontent is getting louder because January 6th floundered. It ended up accidentally exonerating Trump. There's no -- they showed no planned coup, no criminality. They had to move the goalpost into the parking lot. Now, it's like, he took too long. Fine.

Why is it that he seems more electable now? Is it because the public saw that it was a show trial and they, they didn't sympathize? They actually sympathized with the other side than with the Congress, they just saw them as a bunch of drama queens?

So, this is a teachable moment. You know, when Trump looks better than Biden after three weeks of nonstop political action prop, then that says something about your candidate. The guy is less popular than chronic halitosis, he stinks.

FACT CHECK: Not only did the January 6 hearings neither flounder nor exonerate Trump, they did not make Trump more electable or more popular.

Gutfeld’s lies were close on the heels of Tucker Carlson’s Thursday night whopper, “You know what happened on January 6th. Some guy in Viking horns wandered around on mushrooms and made weird noises and that was kind of it.”

If anyone stinks like chronic halitosis, it’s Gutfeld and Carlson – along with the disinformation-bankrolling Murdochs. You can catch the latest stench below, from the July 25, 2022 The Five.