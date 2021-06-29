Former Fox News host Eric Bolling, who left that network over allegations of lewd behavior, and who left his subsequent gig at Sinclair Broadcast Group after questioning the use of face masks and lockdowns, will have his own show at Newsmax, starting in July.

From The New York Times:

Mr. Bolling is the latest Trump ally to sign up at Newsmax. The network said last week it had added a pair of on-air analysts with close ties to the former president: J. Hogan Gidley, a former press aide in the Trump White House, and Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign.

Here’s what we reported when Bolling left Fox, in 2017:

You may recall that Bolling was suspended from Fox after a report that he sent dick pics to female colleagues. …

After HuffPost broke the dick pics story, a former regular guest on Fox, Caroline Heldman, wrote a very damning post about Bolling on Facebook, saying, among other things, that he once took her to his office and “in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex.”

His stint at Sinclair seems to have had problems, too. As The Times reported, Bolling was such a conduit for virus-related misinformation there that the network edited an October episode of his show in which he said, for example, that “closing down cities and economies and wearing your tube socks around your face hasn’t slowed the virus down.” He announced his departure from Sinclair in January.

The Los Angeles Times noted that former Fox & Friends co-host Rob Schmitt and former Fox correspondent Greg Kelly are current Newsmax hosts. CNN's Brian Stelter pointed out that Newsmax “doesn't have many open time slots anymore, so when it adds a prominent host, that means someone else is losing airtime...”

Here's some of our "favorite" Bolling memories:

Fox’s Eric Bolling Thinks War With Iran Is Not ‘A Bad Idea’ - For Others To Fight And Die In, Of Course

Eric Bolling Berates A GOP Congressman Refusing To Support Donald Trump

Eric Bolling Deflects: We Should Be Blaming Obama For Russiagate

Eric Bolling Apologizes For 'Boob' Comment - Again!

Is Eric Bolling Racist, Insensitive, Or Just Plain Cruel?

(Bolling image via screen grab)