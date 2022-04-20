Tucker Carlson, the guy who deliberately endangered two New York Times journalists by doxing them with a lie, has his testicles in a twist over a Washington Post report revealing the identity of the conservative-media whisperer, Libs of TikTok, also a doxer.

In case you missed it, The Washington Post published an article, by Taylor Lorenz, called, “Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine.” Lorenz explains the public interest behind revealing the woman’s identity:

The anonymous account’s impact is deep and far-reaching. Its content is amplified by high-profile media figures, politicians and right-wing influencers. Its tweets reach millions, with influence spreading far beyond its more than 648,000 Twitter followers. Libs of TikTok has become an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse, and the content it surfaces shows a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

“Libs of TikTok is basically acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem,” said Ari Drennen, LGBTQ program director for Media Matters, the progressive media watchdog group. “It’s been shaping public policy in a real way, and affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms.”

The account has been promoted by podcast host Joe Rogan, and it’s been featured in the New York Post, the Federalist, the Post Millennial and a slew of other right-wing news sites. Meghan McCain has retweeted it. The online influencer Glenn Greenwald has amplified it to his 1.8 million Twitter followers while calling himself the account’s “Godfather.” Last Thursday, the woman behind the account appeared anonymously on Tucker Carlson’s show to complain about being temporarily suspended for violating Twitter’s community guidelines. Fox News often creates news packages around the content that Libs of TikTok has surfaced.

Personally, I look at this the same way I do dark money: the account has an outsized effect on public policy and we deserve to know who’s behind it. I agree with The Washington Post when it said the woman and her account has had “significant impact on public discourse and her identity had become public knowledge on social media.” The Post also noted that it did not publish or link to any details about her personal life.

However, I have mixed feelings on the subject as to whether this was the right way to go about it. So I’ll avoid commenting on that and move on to the real point of this post, which is how the vicious Carlson, perhaps over-compensating for his very delicate manhood, has no standing to complain and how he used this incident as yet another excuse for more vicious hate mongering.

Before attacking Lorenz, Carlson used praise of Libs of TikTok (LOT) to launch another salvo in his war on America, maybe to make his cowardly self look tough:

CARLSON: It turns out [the material tweeted out by Libs of TikTok] is repellent as academic lifestyle liberalism may seem to you as an observer. The reality of it, as described by the people who actually believe this stuff, is even worse than you ever imagined. It's really beyond belief, both idiotic and disgusting.



It's like watching someone eat roadkill. You feel nauseous, but you can't turn away. So, Libs of TikTok found all kinds of tape on the internet, but they found a bunch of selfie-style videos from the publicly available social media accounts of teachers. They didn't snoop. They just put what people already posted.

Then “anti-doxer” Carlson played clips of regular people tweeted out and demonized by his favorite doxer, LOT. As The Post made clear and Carlson surely knows from his own history of doxing (see more below), those same people are besieged with threats and harassment after LOT uses them for her fodder. He also surely knows that demonizing them on his show brings on more of the same. While he was at it, he kept a photo of Lorenz up on the screen for much of the 13-minute segment.



Carlson justified his latest doxing by saying, “You have a right as a parent to know what these people are teaching to your children. And yet, before Libs of TikTok, there was not an easy way to find out what they were teaching.”

Actually, it’s not difficult for parents to find out what their kids are being taught. They can talk to their children, review their assignments and homework and confer with teachers, school officials and other parents.

It's much more difficult to know who is behind a much more influential and impactful anonymous Twitter account.

What Carlson really likes, obviously, is that LOT broadcasts to others who have no direct interest in any particular local matter. It's done purely for the sake of ginning up right-wing poutrage against two of their favorite boogeymen: public education and tolerance.

While he was at it, the self-styled “sworn enemy of lying,” who is also an admitted liar, baselessly blamed the Biden administration:

CARLSON: So, of course, that Twitter feed had to be shut down. The Biden administration and its many servants in the news media set off to work. The neoliberal slander machine Media Matters published four separate hit pieces on Libs of TikTok in just the past three weeks. It was trafficking hate for allowing liberals to talk about themselves.

Later in the commentary, Carlson revised his accusation to “just asking” whether the Biden administration was involved. His “curiosity” was aroused simply based on the fact that Lorenz obtained information about the LOT owner from someone named Travis Brown, who runs a project funded by the German government:

CARLSON: [T]he "Travis Brown Hate Speech Tracker" is funded by something called the Prototype Fund. Here's how the Prototype Fund describes the point of Travis Brown's project, quote: "Prominent right-wing extremist accounts on Twitter and Facebook have developed a well-documented pattern to distribute controversial and extremist content to their followers and then delete it before moderators have the opportunity to react to it." In other words, before it can be censored.

Did the Biden administration have any role in this particular intel op? Why is the German government trying to shut down an American Twitter account posting about American teachers? And since she was the recipient, the willing recipient, of this information from a foreign government designed to destroy an American citizen, why hasn't Taylor Lorenz, at the very least, registered under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA)?

Instead of trying to get real answers to the questions Carlson claimed to have, he hosted the LOT creator, who appeared anonymously, and asked her, “So, I just have to ask, because I'm really interested. Why do you suppose the German government wanted to shut down your Twitter feed?” As if she’d be in a position to know.

Not surprisingly, she said it’s because she’s “very effective” and vowed not to be intimidated. That earned Carlson’s gratitude.

Carlson's own history of doxing and endangering

Carlson may have wanted us to forget his own history of deliberately doxing and endangering journalists but we will not. In fact, Carlson has made a habit out of doing so, as was reported in April, 2021 by Jeremy Barr, in The Washington Post. One of those incidents was the doxing of two New York Times journalists, Murray Carpenter and Tristan Spinski. From my April, 29, 2021 post:

Carlson dishonestly claimed they were about to dox him and suggested they should be doxed instead. Carlson almost certainly knew his fans would start terrorizing the two and that’s exactly what happened. From WaPo’s Erik Wemple:

In an interview with the Erik Wemple Blog, Spinski alleged that about an hour after the Carlson accusations, someone attempted to break into his Maine home while he and his wife were present. “It was like a booming sound, someone trying to get in,” says Spinski. “Our doors up until that segment aired had actually been unlocked.… When the segment aired, everything got locked and I’m glad it did because within an hour somebody was here.… We sort of put ourselves in the safest place we could away from the windows and called police and waited it out.”

…

Carpenter said he had received thousands of emails stemming from Carlson’s Monday night monologue, most of which were some mix of abusive, threatening and hateful. Family members, he said, have received direct threats as well. Though no one has shown up at his doorstep, Carpenter notified local police about the harassment.

Lorenz was also mentioned in Barr’s article. After she wrote about the online harassment she and other female journalists have received, Carlson kicked her while she was down:

Carlson decided to devote a segment of his show to Lorenz’s complaint — in particular highlighting her claim that online harassment had “destroyed” her life, which he mocked.

You can watch this latest example of Tucker Carlson's Murdoch-funded demagoguery below, from the April 19, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Updated 4/20/22