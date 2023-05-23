Steve Doocy all but explicitly endorsed Sen. Tim Scott on Fox & Friends this morning. His Trumper cohosts were more muted.

One day after Sen. Tim Scott launched his presidential bid, his nephew visited Fox & Friends today to promote his uncle’s candidacy. After several clips of Scott’s announcement (and no mention of the technical glitch that temporarily derailed it), cohost Ainsley Earhardt introduced nephew Ben Scott, saying he was appearing on the show “on the heels of his uncle’s very exciting announcement.”

With her dress hiked up to mid-thigh, “tough questioner” Earhardt asked Ben to tell us all “why you think he’ll make a great president.”

BEN SCOTT: He’s such a just genuine guy, a really honest, loving uncle and a person, and I know he really cares about the American people, so I truthfully believe he will be a great president.

STEVE DOOCY (COHOST): Absolutely.

It’s worth noting that Earhardt’s “domestic bliss partner,” Sean Hannity, is a stalwart supporter of P***y Grabber Trump. So don’t expect the same kind of explicit endorsement of Scott from her.

With a broad smile, Doocy sought more. He asked Ben Scott to tell us “what sets your Uncle Timmy apart from the others, why he would be a good president."

“He’s such a personable individual,” Ben told us, someone who’s “not afraid to disrupt the status quo.”

Cohost Pete Hegseth, another die-hard Trumper, did his part for the cause - not by promoting Scott but by sneering at his critics. Hegseth claimed that Tim Scott “got rave reviews on a lot of levels for his announcement yesterday” before adding, “but not in some quarters of the media.” A clip from The View, talking about Scott’s dog whistle, served as the sole example. The praise the hosts gave Scott was left out, of course.

Ben Scott did not take the bait but, as Doocy looked on, smiling, Scott said that the clip “just highlights how this attention that [his uncle is] gathering is really starting to wake up individuals and help them see” how “the impact of hard work and the impact of choosing life and not death.”

Earhardt ended the interview.

You can watch it below, from the May 23, 2023 Fox & Friends.