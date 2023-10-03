According to Sean Hannity, there’s an effort to draft Donald “91 felony charges” Trump as the next speaker of the House of Representatives and he is willing to “help” the Republican party by doing it.

Sean Hannity opened his show tonight with the news about Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from his speakership.

But the next words out of Hannity’s mouth were about Trump's willingness to do the GOP a solid:

HANNITY: Now, sources telling me at this hour some House Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former president Donald Trump to be the next speaker and I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary, if it’s needed.

Sure, Donald Trump will be a great MAGA speaker, which I’m sure a stable genius like himself will successfully manage in between his 91 (and counting) felony charges, his New York fraud trial and the E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse and defamation case. Have I left anything out?

It speaks volumes that Hannity indicated no enthusiasm for his Bedtime BFF becoming speaker.

Interestingly, Hannity went on to voice his displeasure with the ouster. “Now, uncertainty reigns supreme on Capitol Hill,” he said. “Was this the best strategic and tactical approach at this moment?” Hannity said he didn’t know but he was clearly uneasy about it.

HANNITY: There were very, very viable alternatives, plans put together by Freedom Caucus members.

…

Today, the question we all have, was the nuclear option needed? Was it worth it? I can tell you right now, I don’t know.

…

Now, without a speaker, all matters involving the House come to a grinding halt. The GOP’s investigations will be stalled, zero Republican bills will be sent to the Senate and Republican infighting, that’ll take center stage, which is exactly what Democrats and the media mob desperately want and they want to continue for a long period of time.

Hannity continued with a long diatribe about how “Democrats are destroying the rule of law,” “Donald Trump and his family are now being targeted in ways this country has never seen before,” and “Joe Biden and his family are shielded, protected around every turn by Joe’s weaponized DOJ.”

We all know that Hannity and his colleagues would be ranting and raving if Joe Biden were charged with even one felony, probably even one misdemeanor. Heck, Fox News can't stop obsessing over son Hunter Biden being charged for lying about and illegally purchasing a gun he never committed a crime with, even though MAGA’s best efforts have turned up no evidence of any crime committed by Joe Biden.

Last I checked, Hunter Biden never held any public office. Nor did he ever serve in the White House - unlike Ivanka “Chinese trademarks” Trump and Jared “$2 billion Saudi dollars” Kushner.

But the point here is, Hannity is worried about the chaos that may come from McCarthy's ouster. So, frankly, am I but probably for different reasons.

You can watch the partial sanity below, from the October 3, 2023 Hannity.