No matter how much you hate President Biden’s handling of Gaza, Donald Trump would be much worse.

Today, Donald Trump, the 78-year-old convicted felon Fox News thinks is top presidential material, spent about 25 minutes in a friendly chat with toady Brian Kilmeade.

At about 13:55, Kilmeade asked Trump, “Would you be holding back weapons from Israel like President Biden is doing now?”

Trump’s response? “Israel's got to finish the job. The answer is no. But Israel's got to finish the job,” he said.

We know that would mean a horrific amount of more bloodshed and suffering and maybe even a terrible escalation in the region. But hey, we also know it could help Boy Blunder Jared Kushner grift some more money (and probably hand some over to his father-in-law, who happens to have 54-felony-charges of legal bills to deal with, not to mention the bills for the 34 he’s already been convicted of).

In March, Kushner, in charge of preparing a Middle East peace plan the first Trump go-round, said, “Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable." He also said he'd like to "just bulldoze something in the Negev" and "try to move people in there. ... I think that’s a better option, so you can go in and finish the job.” Sounds familiar, eh?

Not that Kilmeade brought any of that up. He clearly sees his job as sucking up to the felonious p***y grabber and helping his re-election, not challenging him.

Trump was also fine with Russia bombing a children’s hospital in Ukraine. Earlier in the interview, at around 10:07, Kilmeade said about India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Yesterday, the day that Vladimir Putin rockets a children's hospital, he gives them a bear hug. Does that bother you?"

Trump not only didn't care, his reply made it all about himself: “Well, who knows what he knew? And frankly, I do get along very well with Modi. I get along with most of the people,” Trump answered.

Whether it's Joe Biden or whether Kamala Harris or someone else becomes the Democratic nominee for president, we can’t let this crooked, lazy, ignorant and dangerous psycho back into the White House.

Look, I totally understand the fury and the despair over Biden’s Israel/Gaza policy. I abhor it, myself. But the reality of our system is that any vote not for the Democratic nominee amounts to a vote for Trump. And while the lesser of two evils may not be a choice you want to make, in this case, the greater evil is just too terrible not to make it. By all means, work for a better system and advocate for any and all issues you care about. But for the sake of our country, please do everything possible to keep Trump out of power.

You can listen to Trump’s interview below on Fox News Radio’s July 10, 2024 Brian Kilmeade Show.