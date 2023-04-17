The judge has reportedly asked the parties to make one last effort to settle the case before moving ahead with the trial that had been scheduled to start today.

From The Washington Post:

The beginning of the much-anticipated defamation case between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News has been delayed by one day, until Tuesday, to allow both parties to hold conversations about the possibility of a settlement, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

…

One of the people said the judge had asked the parties to make a final effort to settle the issue before proceeding with a trial.

…

Fox and Dominion engaged in a round of mediation in December 2022 but were unable to reach a settlement agreement at that time, the court has previously said.





How likely is the case to settle? That probably depends on how desperate Fox is. The Washington Post also reported, “Dominion officials have insisted they would not settle without a full-throated apology and acknowledgment from Fox that it aired false information — a position that could put the network at odds with many viewers and Trump, who is again running for president.”

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe said that if he were representing Dominion, he’d probably advise them not to settle. “This is a case where there is no reason to settle because there is no defense for Fox or Fox corporation, for that matter,” he said.

You can watch Professor Tribe discuss the strength of Dominion’s case below, from MSNBC’s March 30, 2023 Deadline: White House, via Media Matters. Note that the segment aired before the summary judgment motions were decided.

(image from The All-Nite Images from NY, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)