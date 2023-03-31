Some big issues remain to be decided at trial but the judge in the Dominion defamation case granted part of Dominion’s motion for summary judgment and denied all of Fox’s.

As I wrote today for Crooks and Liars:

The judge ruled in response to summary judgment motions from both sides that Dominion had been defamed by false statements on Fox. But damages and the question of whether Fox spread the falsehoods knowing they were untrue will be decided at trial, by a jury.

The decision was described as “blockbuster victories” for Dominion.

Read the rest at Crooks and Liars.

(image via screen grab)