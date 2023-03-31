Some big issues remain to be decided at trial but the judge in the Dominion defamation case granted part of Dominion’s motion for summary judgment and denied all of Fox’s.
As I wrote today for Crooks and Liars:
The judge ruled in response to summary judgment motions from both sides that Dominion had been defamed by false statements on Fox. But damages and the question of whether Fox spread the falsehoods knowing they were untrue will be decided at trial, by a jury.
The decision was described as “blockbuster victories” for Dominion.
(image via screen grab)
John McKee commented 2023-03-31 20:39:37 -0400 · Flag
We’ve waited 7 years for the Trump Crime Spree™ to be brought to account, and nearly 20 for Fox to be fully exposed and universally shamed for the steaming pile of ordure it has always been. Thanks be to Ellen for all her hard work. Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy the show.