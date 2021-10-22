Laura Ingraham trotted out Dinesh D’Souza last night the way Fox News often uses people of color: to attack other people of color and those who support them.

D’Souza, a Fox fave Black-attacker, was obviously there for the purpose of attacking any accusations of white supremacy in the right wing. Ingraham made that clear in her opening question about President Joe Biden daring to speak about white supremacy in a speech celebrating the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

INGRAHAM: Dinesh, what do you think of Biden, focusing again as he did during the campaign, on white supremacy as the biggest threat facing America today?

D’Souza took the cue and used it to suggest that the right-wingers deliberately harassing school boards (and getting celebrated on Fox News) for being too racially sensitive are the truly oppressed. And, while he was at it, D'Souza whined that the left is too nice to Muslims and Chinese, who just happen to be people of color, too:

D'SOUZA: Well, I think that we've seen an escalating mode of argument. They started out by trying to say Trump was a white supremacist. Then they tried to say January 6 was motivated by white supremacy.



Now, they're saying that parents, who mobilize at school board meetings to oppose critical race theory and a whole bunch of other issues, they're white supremacists, and they're domestic terrorists. So what you see here is - it's almost as if the national security state driven by the intelligence agencies is turning its sights away from Islamic terrorism, threats on the international scene, advances by China and technology and so on. And now turning its sights inward, in which domestic political opponents, dissenters, parents, dads and moms, who are trying to defend ultimately their children's welfare, they are being demonized as domestic terrorists. It's pathetic.



Not surprisingly, Ingraham not only had no problem with that rhetoric, she wanted more of the same.

INGRAHAM: [Attorney General] Merrick Garland today denied that. He said we don't consider concerned parents who are angry at school board meetings to be domestic terrorists. So I think they know this is hurting them, but nevertheless, Biden dipped in and out of the white supremacist rhetoric and kept beating that drum today.



He also decided to use this event today to go back to the well of questioning the integrity of our elections.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This struggle is no longer just about who gets to vote, or making it easier for eligible people to vote. It's about who gets to count the votes, whether they should count at all. Jim Crow in the 21st century is now a sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, what is he talking about here? I thought we weren't supposed to cast doubt on our elections.

D'Souza used that opportunity to pretend to care about Black people - in order to dismiss concerns about their disenfranchisement in new voter suppression laws – with racially-tinged, fear-mongering lies.

D'SOUZA: I think we're listening to the kind of talk that you might expect in a madhouse or maybe a faculty lounge. This makes absolutely no sense. Counting the votes - is there any attempt to stop people from counting a vote? No. What you really have is, remember, we have a country flooded by illegals. We know from the Maricopa audit that whatever the result, there were all kinds of processes that were violated. So the fact that states are taking steps to tighten up their procedures, make sure that only eligible people vote, this is now being described as Jim Crow.



Imagine people who really suffered under Jim Crow. They couldn't sit in a compartment or sit in the bus. They had to drink out of a separate water fountain. They couldn't go to the same school. These are people now looking and they're being told by their president that an I.D. voter requirement, for example, is the Jim Crow of the 21st century. It is a real insult to people who lived under Jim Crow.



FACT CHECKS: How much dishonesty and disinformation did D’Souza work into a comment that lasted less than a minute? Let me count the ways:

Yes, there are attempts to stop counting votes. Besides the obvious fact that the January 6th insurrection was an effort to discount the votes, Republicans have passed numerous laws allowing them to override election officials. Mother Jones reported in June, “Twenty-four new laws have been passed in 14 states this year that will allow state legislatures to ‘politicize, criminalize, and interfere in election administration,’ according to a report released Thursday by three voting rights groups, States United Democracy Center, Law Forward, and Protect Democracy. Overall, 216 bills have been introduced in 41 states to achieve these ends.”

That’s not counting the direct efforts to intimidate election officials, including efforts by Donald Trump. (Note: the link is to a post I wrote for Crooks and Liars that is scheduled to be published at 8 PM ET.)

The “voter fraud” claim is a sleight of hand for Republicans to justify their voting restrictions. D’Souza deceptively suggested that a “flood of illegals” corrupted out voting system but that is nowhere near the truth. Nobody, not even Trump in his 60+ lawsuits, have provided evidence that the election was not legit.

Even the partisan Maricopa audit, which D’Souza said found “all kinds of processes that were violated,” confirmed that Biden won.

In fact, after Texas’ Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick offered a $25,000 bounty for evidence of voter fraud, nearly a year ago, only one person has received a check: a liberal who turned in a Republican fraudster.

D’Souza’s fake concern about suffering under Jim Crow. Jim Crow was not just about segregation, it was also about disenfranchisement of Black voters via voting laws.

D’Souza’s suggestion that Blacks who support Biden’s claims about Jim Crow laws have either been duped by him or dishonestly swayed him is the real insult to Blacks here. But that’s probably the real point.

In any event, Ingraham found nothing not to like in D’Souza’s remarks. Rather than challenge a single thing, she responded with implied approval: “Dinesh, thank you. Good to see you tonight,” she said, and closed the segment.

You can watch it below, from the October 21, 2021 The Ingraham Angle.