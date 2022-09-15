Less than two months ago, Tucker Carlson suggested that immigrants be sent to Martha’s Vineyard.

After news broke today that Gov. Ron DeSantis turned two planeloads of migrants into political props by sending them to Martha’s Vineyard, a tweet by Media Matters’ Matt Gertz pointed out that Tucker Carlson floated the idea on his July 26, 2022 White Power Hour on Fox News.

Anyway when GOPers do depraved stuff it's worth looking for the Fox host who suggested it. Tucker Carlson, July 26: "[Martha's Vineyard residents] are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there, in huge numbers?" pic.twitter.com/R7Gvj9PsBE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 15, 2022

Carlson was full of sadistic, white-nationalist glee in the July 26, 2022, Murdoch-bankrolled, edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight. He began by attacking various Democrats, most of whom happened to be Black, for praising diversity in the U.S. Apparently, Carlson can’t stand a country that isn’t all white and, presumably, all Christian.

Carlson continued with his hideous brand of humor that serves as a paper-thin cover for his bigoted and deliberately inciteful scorn for anyone and everyone who dares to disagree with him. In this case, he claimed that “the party of diversity is led by people who strongly, overwhelmingly prefer all white neighborhoods for themselves an their families.”

“No, doubt it's an oversight. They just haven't thought of it, but we can fix it,” Carlson sneered. He suggested that since there are “an awful lot of Democratic donors in Aspen, Colorado, “how about an airlift” of “Haitians, Somalis, and Congolese, hundreds and hundreds of thousands of them. Guatemalans, Guineans, Algerians, the entire population of the Cape Verde Islands. We can do that. We're America.” He also added people from “the impoverished state of Oaxaca, Mexico.”

Then he targeted Martha’s Vineyard:

CARLSON: Next stop on the equity train has got to be Martha's Vineyard. It's a natural. Joe Biden took 70 percent of the vote on that small Massachusetts island.

Over the past four years, according to FEC data, 92 percent of all donations from its biggest town, Edgartown, Massachusetts, went to the Democratic Party. So, you probably imagine Edgartown is pretty diverse. I mean, the Obamas live on the island, right? No.

In fact, we checked at last count, Edgartown is 95.7 percent White. What century is this? As of 2019, only three percent of all people, all residents in Edgartown were born outside of this country. So, do the math. That's 17 people total. That's effectively zero diversity, which means zero strength.

They are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there in huge numbers?

As a heads up for other communities which may be next on the right-wing performative hit list, Carlson moved on to suggest migrants also be flown to Brookline, Massachusetts; Malibu, California; Burlington, Vermont; Georgetown, D.C.; and Bozeman, Montana.

Speaking of Montana, Carlson reportedly bought a house in Whitefish, Montana recently. And while Whitefish is a very white community that is also home to Carlson’s white nationalist soulmate, Richard Spencer, somebody should probably alert Carlson to the fact that the Whitefish City Council unanimously passed a resolution, in 2014, in support of “Whitefish community values that recognize and celebrate the dignity, diversity, and inclusion of all of its inhabitants and visitors.”

But I doubt Whitefish will pop up in any of Carlson’s diatribes any time soon.

You can watch the monologue that may have planted the seeds of DeSantis’ disgusting stunt below, from the July 26, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.