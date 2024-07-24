I report, you decide.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade caused quite a stir this morning when he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for speaking at a Black sorority instead of attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

Crooks and Liars head honcho (i.e. my boss) John Amato and other C&L colleagues are certain Kilmeade said Harris will speak at a “colored sorority.”

KILMEADE: Why didn't you show up? The most recent decision, already you've got a question She will not show up for the prime minister's [Benjamin Netanyahu] joint session of Congress today.

She'd rather address, in the summer, a sorority, a colored sorority.

Like she can't get out of that. So that's her decision.

Fox News says Kilmeade said “college sorority.”

Frankly, I heard “college sorority,” too, though Kilmeade’s syllable after “co” was rather garbled.

Whatever Kilmeade said, he was clearly invoking the racist right-wing trope that Harris is a “DEI hire.” As if she hadn’t just spent nearly four years in the White House, after getting elected along with President Joe Biden in 2020, before that getting elected as a U.S. Senator, following her election as California’s state attorney general. That's quite a few more elections than Kilmeade's fave p***y grabber and convicted felon, Donald Trump has won.

As Amato noted, Kilmeade suggested that Harris is unqualified and “too Black” for the job before he got to the sorority speech. “She’s very good on the prompter,” he said (remember how that was a big Obama smear on Fox?). Then came, “Number two is, she hasn't sat down for an interview. When she sits down for an interview and says, do you want to defund ICE? Where do you stand on Medicare for all?” Never mind that Harris has already said she supports Medicare for all, as Amato also pointed out.

And even if Kilmeade did not say “colored sorority,” he might as well have. He was attacking her for not attending white (Trumper) Netanyahu’s address to Congress in favor of what many people know is a Black sorority. The fact that Harris has already arranged to meet with Netanyahu at another time didn’t seem to matter. We know why.

You can watch Kilmeade’s comments below and decide for yourself what Kilmeade said. I’ll be interested to learn what you heard. The clip is from the July 24, 2024 Fox & Friends, via Crooks and Liars.