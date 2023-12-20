Brian Kilmeade: Trump was “just trying to say we want to keep America, America.”

Fox & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade joined the network’s “Defend Trump’s Hitler Rhetoric” on Monday and took it a step further.

In my previous post, I wrote about a Fox News Sunday roundtable discussion in which almost all the panelists whitewashed or defended Trump talking about immigrants with the same rhetoric as Adolf Hitler. The next day, Brian Kilmeade did his favorite p***y grabber an even bigger solid, by pretending it was only about using the word “poison,” claiming Trump is just looking out for America and painting him both as hugely popular and as a big victim.

Kilmeade began by falsely referring to Trump as “the president” as he spoke to cohost Lawrence Jones.

KILMEADE: The president over the weekend gave some – had a speech, huge rally, unbelievably - unbelievable crowd. In New Hampshire, they didn't like his rhetoric. He was talking about the border. He was talking about people coming from other countries, coming from prisons, and they wanted to focus - all the Sunday shows, Lawrence, on the word he used, “poison.” He's just trying to say we want to keep America, America. We want to build up the border and find out who's coming in and out. And they tried to say though, this language was the problem.

That is a disgusting lie. For one thing, it’s not about the word “poison,” as Kilmeade surely knows. As I explained in my last post, Trump said immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” which is how Hitler attacked immigrants. Notice how Kilmeade wasn’t even honest enough to mention the Hitler rhetoric. We know why: it’s because Kilmeade knows darn well it would not be a good luck for Trump.

Kilmeade moved on to make Democrats the real villains, claiming that the criticism is only a desperate smear to help Biden win reelection:

KILMEADE: Then you look at what Jen Psaki was saying over the weekend. She's saying the goal now is to make people fearful that Trump could win, to see these polls, Lawrence, and say he could be back. “If you don't vote for - hold your nose and vote for Joe Biden, he'll be back.” That's a heck of a strategy if you're going to work.

Jones, who is Black, went along with the Hitler whitewashing (pardon the pun). He did not challenge Kilmeade’s “patriotic Hitler” remarks, nor did he tell viewers that it’s not just one word that has people alarmed about Trump’s rhetoric but the Hitler package.

Instead, Jones also validated the rhetoric, in this case by suggesting it's part of Trump's understanding of Americans and even immigrants.

JONES: Brian, I don't think is working, especially when it comes to immigration. What people are seeing at the border right now. It's making them mad, including immigrants that came to this country, the legal way.

You can see further proof that Fox News would have had Hitler’s back, so long as he’s a Republican, below, from the December 18, 2023 Fox & Friends.