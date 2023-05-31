Like Tucker Carlson before him, Ron DeSantis attacked the military on Fox News, on Memorial Day.

DeSantis has the kind of whiny voice that reminds me of silent actors put out of work by talkies. As annoying as it is, his voice was perfect for his nine-plus minute whine-fest on Fox & Friends yesterday. Instead of using Memorial Day to honor our fallen soldiers, Desantis spent nearly the entire time whining about the U.S.

First, he whined about the debt ceiling deal, then he whined about leftism, in a particularly anti-democrat, anti-American way: by promising to “destroy” the beliefs of any Americans he disagrees with:

DESANTIS: If I’m the nominee, I will beat Biden and serve two terms and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history.

Sure you will, buddy.

Next, DeSantis continued his crusade against Disney, a very successful American business and a huge employer and income generator in DeSantis’ home state of Florida. Then it was on to complaining about the treatment of 9/11 families by our “leaders.”

To be fair, DeSantis did take a brief moment to somewhat praise the country, albeit after being asked by cohost Todd Piro, “On Memorial Day, Governor, what is your message?”

DESANTIS: Well, at the end of the day, we have a great country, built on great values. We have a great constitution, a great Declaration of Indpendence. But those don't run on autopilot. If you don’t have people throughout history willing to put on the uniform, risk their lives and indeed give the last full measure of devotion, none of that's going to amount to very much.

And so today is a day to reflect on those that made the ultimate sacrifice. Because if you don’t have people that are really going to do that, then you really can't have a free society.

Despite spending most of the interview complaining about the U.S., a Fox producer gave him extra, undeserved patriot points by thoughtfully posting a photo of DeSantis in his military uniform.

Compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany talked about Casey DeSantis' bout with breast cancer, and asked how his relationship with God will "inform how you would govern as president," DeSantis credited prayer with making a “huge difference." He said she was "able to get through this," which I hope means she has recovered. (As much as I despise the couple, I don't wish ill health on anyone.)

Then DeSantis was asked about the war in Ukraine, threats from China and “what can be done to stop our country from spilling more blood on a foreign battlefield?”

DeSantis dodged the question by smearing our military:

DESANTIS: Well, first, I think we need to look at what's going on with the military right now. And I think the military that I see is different from the military I served in. I see a lot of emphasis now on political ideologies, things like gender pronouns. I see a lot about things like DEI and I think that that's caused recruiting to plummet, I think it's driven off a lot of warriors and I think morale is low.

So all those issues are important and we’ll be rolling out a really strong program to counter China because I think it is our number one threat. But I think you've to get things way more to focusing on the core mission of why people want to join.

None of the cohosts challenged that smear. DeSantis went on to promise that he would “rejuvenate morale in the military” on “day one.”

You may recall that in 2021, Tucker Carlson smeared the U.S. military on Memorial Day, saying, “Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.”

If DeSantis’ presidential ambitions don’t pan out, he’ll probably fit right in at Fox News... if he can do something about that voice!

If you can stand to listen to him, you can watch DeSantis dump a load of hate on the U.S. below, from the May 29, 2023 Fox & Friends.

(Update: Transcript has been corrected.)