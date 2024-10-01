Sen. Katie Britt, best known for having made a fool of herself at the State of the Union, claimed “there’s no stronger supporter of IVF than Donald Trump.”

You may recall that Sen. Katie Britt’s delivered the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address in March. It was so cringey and dishonest that Scarlet Johansson parodied it as a “scary Mom audition” on Saturday Night Live’s cold open.

Britt appeared on yesterday’s Fox News Sunday to argue that Donald Trump is THE GUY for women, just never mind that he has boasted on video about grabbing women “by the p***y”, was recently found liable for having sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, and has also boasted about having gotten Roe v. Wade overturned.

Of course, Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream didn’t mention any of that. But even she couldn’t seem to swallow Britt’s BS argument about Trump’s supposed appeal to women.

BREAM: Our polling shows that in Georgia, he's got a little bit of a problem. There, he is down by three points to the vice president, and part of that is a gender gap with women who say they do not trust you or him, the GOP, on issues of abortion or IVF. This week, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno adding fuel to that fire with some comments he made there. Why is this messaging on that issue in particular not working? How can the GOP - is it possible to fix it? Because women just don't trust you guys on that one.

Britt argued, with a straight face, that Trump will grow in the polls because of his sudden semi-concept of a pro-woman policy, his recent declaration that his administration will fund free IVF treatments or require insurance companies to pay if he’s re-elected. No further details available, though.

BRITT: Look, we’re going to continue, I think, to be able to grow in the polls here, and as we're able to talk about these issues and get our message out to voters, they'll see where President Trump stands on this.

Look. There's been no stronger supporter of IVF than President Trump. If you think about the situation that occurred in Alabama, President Trump came out immediately and said that he strongly supported IVF and he encouraged the Alabama legislature to act. They acted within six days of that, Shannon, and our Republican legislature and our Republican governor signed IVF protection into law.

We continue to talk about this. Senator Ted Cruz and I led a letter with all 49 Republican senators signing on, saying they strongly support nationwide access to IVF. And the truth is, Democrats continue to use this issue as a scare tactic, because IVF is legal and accessible in all 50 states, and President Trump has made it perfectly clear that he'll continue to make sure that that's the case.

There’s only one problem with that. Britt and her fellow Republican senators voted against protecting IVF when the bill came up. And unfortunately for Britt, Bream reminded her:

BREAM: So you voted against a measure, though, that was offered up by Democrats on IVF in the Senate there, and they continue to point to that to say Republicans aren't supportive of protecting IVF. Why did you vote no?

Britt responded by deflecting and attacking Sen. Schumer. It was a sure sign she didn’t have a good explanation.

BRITT: So, Shannon, I'm so glad you broke that, brought this up. This is politics at its worst, if you think about what Chuck Schumer is doing instead of putting funding bills on the floor that are so critically important to actually doing our job for the American people, of which he put none on the floor, instead of putting the National Defense Authorization Act on the floor, so that our servicemen and women can be the best trained, equipped and ready across the planet, instead of putting the farm bill on the floor, which we do every five years and our farmers are hurting. You can talk to any farmer in any corner of this country, and they say it is challenging to make ends meet, and we know food security is national security.

Then she blamed Schumer for Republicans voting against the bill.

BRITT: Instead of putting any of those bills on the floor, Shannon, he chose to put an IVF bill on the floor for a show vote.

That bill extended into human cloning. That bill did not protect religious freedom, something that we have agreed is a bipartisan issue of something we do consistently.

This time they chose to rip that out. I have been a - there's been probably no vocal, more vocal supporter outside of President Trump than myself. When it comes to making sure we have nationwide access to IVF, you have to get to 60 votes in the United States Senate. Not one member of the Democratic Party came over to try to garner enough votes for 60. It was simply a show vote. It was never intended to pass. He would not allow us to have time for amendments or anything else. So it's just summer. It's Schumer's summer of scare tactics that he has moved into the fall of fear mongering. I think it's despicable, because he is stoking fear that should not exist, and unfortunately, playing politics and the American people lose when Chuck Schumer is in charge.

Britt only seems to dislike fear mongering from Democrats. She seems just fine with the fact that her (presumably) favorite p***y grabber is spreading such fearmongering lies about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio that he has literally endangered the entire community. That’s just one example of Trump’s inciteful and fascist rhetoric. And, that’s not counting J.D. Vance’s hideous attacks on women, denouncing divorce for even “violent marriages” and wishing to force them to give birth, even in the case of incest or rape.

This was another Fox discussion that seemed to be a warning to the Trump campaign from a network higher up. In this case, the concern also seems to be about the Senate. Bream did not challenge Britt’s selective concern about stoking fear, nor ask about any details of Trump’s supposed IVF protections.

BREAM: Well, DNC chair, Jamie Harrison feels good about where they are. Obviously, the Senate is in play as well. Republicans are hoping to flip it. But he says he's feeling bullish on places like Montana, Ohio. He says even Florida and Texas and Missouri. Is it possible that Republicans are overconfident? Is this possibly another midterm 2022, when that red wave did not materially materialize the way that you all had hoped? Because Democrats say when it comes to this issue of abortion, which is on a lot of state ballots as well, they feel like it's going to put them over the top, and they're going to maintain control of the Senate.

BRITT: Look, I was actually with Steve Daines last night, who is the chair of the NRSC, senator there from Montana. He is working diligently to ensure that we make sure that we take back the Senate, and of course, we hope to do that in a big fashion, but he is being diligent in every single sector. We're taking nothing for granted, even in places where we're ahead. We are working like we are five points behind because, Shannon, we believe that the future of our country depends on it. When you see Chuck Schumer saying and Kamala Harris saying they will break the filibuster to do radical things, and you know whether it's take gas-cap powered cars off of the road, whether it is banning fracking, when we know that we not only need to be energy independent, we need to return to the energy dominance of President Trump, where we look at our border, we know what's at stake.

Britt went on and on fear mongering about Democrats. She must have thought Fox’s geriatric viewers would have forgotten that just a few minutes ago, she hated stoking fear.

Perhaps her worst claim was that with Felon Trump in the White House, “We will have law and order once again.” But she also disingenuously (or stupidly) said that Putin only invaded Ukraine under Democratic Presidents Obama and Biden. But Trump was in office for four years in between and did nothing about it – which Bream did not note.

FACT CHECKS: Brian points out that Britt’s statistics on criminal immigrants are false and misleading. Ditto her statement that if Trump gets re-elected, “people will respect the United States.” President Biden is far more respected worldwide than Trump. Bream never corrected those falsehoods. Also, violent crime is near a 50-year low.

Unless you believe Trump will really make IVF free (which is reminiscent of his promise that Mexico would pay for a border wall), Britt provided almost no inducements for women voters: She said nothing about child care, the child tax credit, improving health care costs or health care access, etc.

You can watch it below, from the September 29, 2024 Fox News Sunday.