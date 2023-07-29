Chris Christie spent much of his 17-minute interview blasting Donald Trump on Fox News yesterday.

Christie visited the Your World show where it was pretty obvious host Neil Cavuto was not disturbed by any of the Trump attacks.

Former federal prosecutor Christie said Trump’s legal troubles were brought “on himself,” and “there’s no doubt about that.” He said he looked at Thursday’s superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago stolen classified documents case “and it tells me one very clear thing: They have a cooperating witness, at least one, maybe two, from inside the Trump organization” providing information seen in that latest indictment.

Christie confidently predicted Trump will attend the upcoming RNC debate. “We have a front runner right now who, when he gets on the stage for the Fox News debate on August 23rd, will be out on bail in at least two different jurisdictions, if not three,” Christie continued. “How are we going to beat the Democrats with a candidate that’s going to be out on bail facing numerous, numerous self-inflicted wounds in courtrooms across this country?”

“They’re all afraid of Donald Trump,” Christie alleged about his fellow Republican presidential candidates who seem afraid to call out Trump’s criminal behavior. “I’ve known him for 22 years. I’m never going to be afraid to tell the truth, Neil, and what I just said is the truth.”

Christie also attacked Trump’s competence. “He was going to repeal and replace Obamacare, he had Republican majorities in both Houses, he failed to do it. He said he was going to build a big, beautiful wall across the entire border of Mexico. In four years, he built 52 miles of new wall and the Mexicans haven’t paid us our first peso. And he said he was going to balance the budget, which we should all be concerned about as conservative Republicans, and he added six trillion to the national debt,” Christie said.

Christie had some criticisms for his other competition. He said he has “great respect and affection” for Nikki Haley but she “hasn’t been able to figure out what it is her position is on Donald Trump.” He also went after Gov. Ron DeSantis for, supposedly, saying he “didn’t have anything to do with” putting the benefits of slavery in Florida’s school curriculum and saying he didn’t know anything about it. “Well, that’s not leadership,” Christie said.

He also leveled attacks on Trump over the January 6th insurrection. “The president invited all those people to Washington, said it was going to be wild. Then when he got there and they got there, he repeated the lie that the election was stolen and we know that it was not. Then he asked all of them to march up to Capitol Hill and said he would march with them, except we know if Donald Trump’s in danger of breaking a fingernail, he’s not going to do it,” Christie said.

He added, “While [Trump] watched all the violence going on on Capitol Hill, he sat for hours in his dining room at the Oval Office, and did absolutely nothing.” Christie called Trump “morally responsible” for the attack on the Capitol.

Christie has qualified for the August 23rd debate. But when asked about the RNC requirement to also pledge support for whoever wins the Republican nomination, he said, “I’m going to take the pledge in the debate that the RNC wants us to take, and I’ll take it every bit as seriously as Donald Trump did in 2016.” It was a reference to Trump not raising his hand then when asked to do so to show support for any eventual nominee.

“It would be an impossible task” to support Trump if he wins the nomination, Christie said.

Christie was fair in ripping Trump, but he has baggage of his own - from Bridgegate to being on a beach closed to everyone else during a government shutdown down, and more.

But you can enjoy a lambasting of Trump on Fox News below, from the July 28, 2023 Your World.