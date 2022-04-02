Fox News just hired a fig leaf for its transphobia and her name is Caitlyn Jenner.

In its March 31 announcement of the hiring, Fox Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

But you can rest assured that what really inspired Scott was Jenner’s willingness to help promote Fox’s transphobic agenda that Fox will throw in with its homophobic agenda and anti-anti-racist agenda, all under the euphemistic umbrella of "anti-woke." For example, during Jenner's March 18 appearance on America Reports, when she was presumably auditioning for her paid gig, she criticized the powers that have allowed trans swimmer Lia Thomas to compete as a woman. However, Jenner repeatedly stressed that she bears no ill will toward Thomas, personally.

Perhaps more inspiring to Scott, Jenner said, “I am getting so tired of this woke world. ... The woke world is out there and we’re fightin’ it. People have to stand up.”

But Jenner may not be quite the inspiration Scott is counting on. After citing the war in Ukraine, Jenner suggested that the issue of trans athletes is way overblown. She called it “such a small, small part of athletics. There’s just very few of them that they’re getting all this attention.” Rather than issue uniform rules, Jenner said they should be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Jenner will probably get her Fox messaging down pat long before the midterms. But even if she doesn't, Fox will hold her up as the trans friend who "proves" Fox is not anti-trans.

You can watch Jenner discuss Thomas and trans athletes below, from the March 18, 2022 America Reports.