Bet you didn’t know that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, eminently qualified for a position on the Supreme Court, is part of the not-so-secret, evil transgender agenda to destroy society as we know it. Tucker Carlson says so, so it must be true, amiright?!

While the three Trump nominees to the Supreme Court got slavering treatment from GOP senators, Biden nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was treated a little less deferentially. In addition to being badgered about an anti-racist baby book (now a best seller), she was asked by all around wall-of-genius, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn to define a woman – a really clever (not) gotcha and right-wing grievance signal which Blackburn hoped would expose Jackson as one of those radical, lefty, transgender supporters who, according to the virulently anti-transgender Tucker Carlson, are trying to ruin American as we know it.

Carlson began by citing the “easy” question from Senate Judiciary member Blackburn who, by the way, is not a lawyer but a former home economics major from Mississippi State and a former Laurel Miss. Oil Festival Queen.

Carlson laid on the snark thick and heavy: "Now, imagine: Put yourself in her position and imagine how relieved Jackson must have been when she heard that question. Here, she stayed up all night trying to memorize obscure case law from the 19th Century and court precedent and when she finally gets to the hearing room, all the Republicans want is a recap of Day One of ninth grade Biology: What's a woman.”

Carlson, not a scientist or, thank heavens, a gynecologist, quipped that the answer to the question was simple – women have X chromosomes, different bone structures from men – and – “very different genitalia.” He provided us with a version of what the judge should have said, but instead, avoided the issue with her response.

He played video during which Blackburn asked Jackson to define “woman,” to which Jackson responded that she isn’t a biologist. That produced more ranting from Tucker who, obviously, knows a lot about us ladies and our lady parts. He didn’t play the part where Judge Jackson talked about how, as a judge, she uses the law to address disputes.

He worked in the perfunctory anti-trans rhetoric: "Not that it would make any difference if she were a biologist because no one in the Democratic Party cares what biologists think about biological sex. Biologists have been banned along with a lady who writes "Harry Potter" novels.” (J. K. Rowling is anti-transgender) He made the specious and absurd claim that “the power of science and literature crumble in the face of the trans-lobby.”

Harkening back to his demand to see Jackson’s LSAT scores, Carlson accused her of “being a sub-genius” who “doesn’t belong on the Supreme Court.”

After assuring us that men and women are different, Carlson rambled on about bar fights and how men’s “basic instinct is to protect women” and that’s why only “degraded freaks” would send women into combat. Referring back to his misogynistic commentary on pregnant women’s flight suits which, he claimed, were “feminizing” the military, he asserted that “pregnant flight suits are an attempt to make us deny our most basic instinct, an instinct that we should not be ashamed of.” (Huh?)

Carlson really veered off into bat***t crazy territory when he tried to portray Judge Jackson as a threat to the American way: “Ketanji Jackson's claim that we can't say who is a man and who is a woman will transform the way we administer justice, starting with our vast regime of anti-discrimination law.”

He returned to his safe, anti-transgender space with a rant about how trans athletes are ruining Title X and how “female athletes are losing NCAA championships to men dressing up as women in order to cheat their way to victory.” (Lia Thomas, the transgender swimming champion, has really triggered Tucker and the folks on Fox.) He continued to rant about the evils of transgender folks and how awful it is that Charlie Kirk and the “Babylon Bee” were thrown off Twitter for merely stating that sex is fixed at birth. Not surprisingly, this claim is a Tucker Carlson LIE. What Carlson didn’t say was that Kirk and the "Babylon Bee" were suspended from Twitter after their virulently transphobic comments about Rachel Levin, Assistant Secretary for Health – comments which violated Twitter's rules against defamation.

So, there you have it – 15 minutes of pure hate and lies directed towards an African-American woman who, according to Tucker Carlson, is just so stupid. Right, Tucker Carlson, a guy who admitted that he spent his days in college mostly drunk. Got irony!

Watch it below, from the March 24, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.