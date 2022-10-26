On Special Report, Herschel Walker dodged almost all questions about the second woman who has come forward alleging that “anti-abortion” Walker paid for her abortion. Anchor Bret Baier painted him as courageous for coming on the show.

In case you missed it, attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference today with a second woman saying that Walker paid for her abortion.

The Daily Beast has details about the account of the second accuser, “Jane Doe.” She spoke at the press conference, but did not show her face, about her years-long relationship with the married Walker:

“I didn’t really know what to do. I was confused, uncertain, and scared. After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so.” But after she went to the clinic, she said, she “simply couldn’t go through with it” and “left the clinic in tears.”

When she told Walker what had happened, she said, “he was upset and said he was going to go back to the clinic the next day for me to have the abortion. He then drove me to the clinic the following day and then waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out. He then drove me to get medication as prescribed and then drove me home.”

“I was devastated because I felt I had been pressured into having the abortion,” she said.

…

“He took advantage of my love for him and he made false promises to me, always giving the impression that he was on the cusp of leaving his wife but never following through.”

Like the first woman who accused Walker of paying for her abortion, “Jane Doe” has some receipts. Allred played a voice mail supposedly from Walker, provided some love letters and a photograph.

It was no surprise that Walker went to Fox News after the presser. In this case, he visited the evening news show, Special Report.

If anyone knows how to look like a tough interviewer while helping to promote GOP propaganda, it’s Special Report anchor Bret Baier.

Baier began the interview by saying, “Obviously, we have to address the elephant in the room today and that is another accuser has come forward.” You might notice Baier did not mention that she accused Walker of pressuring her to get the abortion, nor Walker's claim to be “anti-abortion.” Nor his overall caddish behavior and prolonged infidelity.

Walker responded, “That’s a lie” and then he quickly pivoted, without specifically denying any of the allegations. Instead, he baselessly suggested Doe was some kind of Warnock plant.

WALKER: I hope people can see right now Raphael Warnock and the left will do whatever they can to win this seat … but I don’t think they realize that they messed with the wrong Georgian here, that I’m not gonna stop. This seat is too important for me to stop thinking that they can try to scare me or force me out of this seat, because they’re not.

FACT CHECK: Walker is not in the seat, Sen. Raphael Warnock is. Not that Baier reminded anyone.

Walker went on to say that he hoped people saw at their recent debate, “who’s the guy ready to represent the people of Georgia whereas Raphael Warnock is there to represent Joe Biden.” He smiled smugly.

Baier appeared to press but he was also handing Walker some possible talking points. “You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Baier asked.

No, Walker was not saying that. But he did appear to conflate the second accuser with the first. And hey, maybe all women are alike to this guy! “What I’m saying that this is a lie and I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on and my campaign has moved on,” he said. Or, to put it another way, “My hypocrisy is no biggie!”

Walker claimed he’s just focused on the concerns of Georgians – which just happen to match the GOP's talking points! “We’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about,” he said. “They’re talking about this inflation, they’re talking about crime, they’re talking about men and women’s sports, they’re talking about this border.”

Then Walker reiterated his suggestion that the whole thing was cooked up by Sen. Warnock and President Joe Biden.

WALKER: After the terrible showing that Sen. Warnock did at the debate, they’re desperate right now. And I’ve said this is a lie. I’ve moved on. And they want me to play these guessing games and all this but I’m not into that. I’m into winning this great seat.

“I hear you,” Baier said, sympathetically. He promised not to “belabor this” but played a clip from the press conference in which “Jane Doe” said that while Walker claims to be against abortion he had pressured her to have one and “personally ensured that it occurred.”

Baier also noted that Doe and Allred provided letters and a voice mail. “Last thing on this,” Baier said, “I talked to a number of voters today. Some of them – these accusations affected them, to be honest. They just weren’t sure and they didn’t know if another shoe was going to drop.”

But then Baier handed Walker another lifeline: “What do you say to those voters?”

Short answer: "I’m a Republican!"

WALKER: Well, what I say to those voters is, that you hesitant about voting for me, think about what Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock have done in less than two years. They’ve given you this high inflation, they’ve given you open border, they’ve given you men and women’s sports, they’ve given you crime on the street.

Walker again suggested that the story was cooked up by Biden and Warnock.

WALKER: Right now, they would do whatever they can and say whatever they can to win power back for this seat. But not on my watch.

They can try to lie and I told everyone this is a lie and it’s not a lie I’m here to fight for the Georgia people and they know it. They’re [Biden and Warnock] scared right now because of [Warnock’s] terrible showing [at the debate]. …

Now, they’re scared to death because right now, they’ve spent 60-something million dollars against me and they’re still virtually tied.

Baier did not challenge that outrageous suggestion in any way. Instead, he suggested that Walker was brave for coming on and Warnock a coward for refusing. He said that Special Report had offered Sen. Warnock “equal time” but, apparently, had been turned down. “You have come on today, even on this day, when these allegations have come out,” Baier said. He also took a gratuitous swipe at Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, for refusing to come on. Never mind that she appeared on Fox News Sunday just a few weeks ago.

Even though Walker had barely addressed the matter, Baier said, “I’m not gonna keep goin’ down that road because I’ve heard your answer now a number of times.”

Then Baier handed Walker another lifeline, this time an opportunity to push his “closing argument.”

BAIER: That is your closing argument, though? Is it the bigger close that Republican control of the Senate is more important in Georgia than what likely you’re going to have to deal in these allegations in the final days?

And Walker still couldn’t put together a coherent answer, other than to regurgitate his GOP talking points. “Well, what I have to deal with is what the people are concerned about and what the people are concerned about is crime on the streets.” Oh, yeah, and “open border” “inflation off the hook” and military “pronouns.”

“I’m about solving problems, not coming up with excuses,” Walker claimed.

Funny, “excuses” is the same word Walker used to describe exceptions to abortion bans such as life of the mother, rape and incest:

#GASen GOP nominee @HerschelWalker again confirms he supports banning ALL abortions without ANY exceptions, not even for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother — which Walker shamefully downplays as “excuses.”



He clearly isn't ready to represent Georgians. pic.twitter.com/LQ2QAsJHt3 — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) June 21, 2022

You can watch this lying, cheating hypocrite get treated with kid gloves below, in a video clip FoxNews.com titled, “Herschel Walker: I'm here to fight for the Georgia people.” It’s from the October 26, 2022 Special Report.