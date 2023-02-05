Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “amazed and horrified” that Republicans so fear Russia-loving Tucker that they are afraid to support Ukraine.

Johnson was in Washington to lobby support for Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion.

HuffPost reports:

I’ve been amazed and horrified by how many people are frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson,” Johnson said Wednesday during a discussion at the Atlantic Council think tank. “Has anybody heard of Tucker Carlson? What is it with this guy?”

“All these wonderful Republicans seem somehow intimidated by his perspective,” he said, adding that he was “struck by how often this comes up.”

“Bad ideas,” Johnson said, are “starting to infect some of the thinking around the world” about what Russian President Vladimir Putin stands for and believes in.

Not surprisingly, thin-skinned Tucker Carlson did not take the news well.

CARLSON: We had just invited Johnson on this show hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest. We knew that Johnson himself was a coward. We watched during COVID as he transitioned into a terrified old woman, but we had no idea he was also a liar. We should’ve known.

It takes one to know one, eh? Carlson is both remarkably dishonest and cowardly.

He’s also a Kremlin fave.

If what Johnson said is true, it's further proof of the stranglehold that Fox and Tucker Carlson have on the GOP.

You can watch both men's comments below.

