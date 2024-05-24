Bill Maher appeared on Fox News’ Gutfeld show Monday night.

After Gutfeld’s lengthy monologue, he turned to Maher to start the discussion.

"I agree it's great that we are talking,” Maher said. “I agree that we agree on some things. We're not exactly aligned on the most important things, which is basically Trump is someone who doesn't concede elections. That's the most important thing. You don't seem to see it that way. That's the most important thing that's going on in this country. He didn't concede the last election, he's not going to concede this election."

"You don't know that,” Gutfeld responded. “You don't see into the future Bill. I don't see your crystal ball."

Actually, it couldn’t be clearer that Trump will not concede the 2024 election if he loses. From a May 2, 2024 CNN article:

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump said in [a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel] interview. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

It’s the latest comment by Trump in which he has sought to undermine confidence in the American electoral system in the event he loses in November. In the interview, he also repeated false claims that he won the state of Wisconsin during the 2020 election and cast doubt on whether ballots will be counted “honestly.”

Maher claimed he was “the only one who was talking about that way back when and everybody said, ‘Oh, you smoke too much pot. Turned out I smoked just the right amount of pot."

"There's no right amount," Gutfeld said.

Maher asked if Gutfeld could “really picture” Trump saying, “You know what? I lost, that’s it.”

"He did, he left," Gutfeld replied.

"He left because he had to leave," Maher said.

Gutfeld had to know Trump tried to overturn the results of a legitimate election, especially since his network paid $787.5 million for the lies it promoted pretending the election was stolen. But Gutfeld pretended Maher’s concern was overblown, saying, “What do you think he's going to, like, board up the White House? You know pull a Straw Dogs, with Dustin Hoffman?"

It's too bad Maher did not call out this nonsense. But he did say that Trump thought Republicans would back him up in the now-infamous phone call to the Georgia secretary of state, saying, Maher paraphrased, “I need 11,000 votes, I want you to find."

“He didn't say ‘create, he said ‘find,’" Gutfeld argued.

"Well, that's the same thing," Maher said.

Referring to his old show, Politically Incorrect, Maher said, "Politically Incorrect was purposely mixing people with different viewpoints."

"Which is what we're doing," Gutfeld said. He added, "This is why it doesn't work. I'm kidding.”

For more “comedy,” Gutfeld asked guest Dr. Drew Pinsky, “You're really good at diagnosing mental illness, what is Bill's problem? It does feel personal about Trump with Bill."

"It's not personal," Maher said.

Pinsky agreed. “It’s just a difference of opinion.”

But Maher admitted that Trump had sued him, which Gutfeld said he had not known.

Now it was Maher’s turn to needle Gutfeld. “Really?” Maher said. “You’re in news?”

Gutfeld shot back, “I don’t follow everything in your life, Bill.

Maher explained that Trump sued him because “I said he possibly was the son of an orangutan. Because we showed the picture. He looks exactly like the hair color, looks exactly like an orangutan." (Trump sued Maher in 2013, then withdrew the suit a few months later.

"He's really becoming a comedian at the podium," Pinsky said.

"He realizes that he's winning. I think that's bothering you, Bill, Gutfeld said."

"It is bothering me because, again, he's an insurrectionist who doesn't believe in democracy, so of course it's bothering me,” Maher said. “And, of course, he's insane and a criminal and stupid."

You can watch it below, from the May 20, 2024 Gutfeld.