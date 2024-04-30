Bret Baier’s son, Paul, successfully underwent his fifth open heart surgery recently.

I’ve decided to step away from criticizing Fox today to post about Paul Baier.

Father and Fox host Bret Baier said at the end of Special Report yesterday, “A quick thank you to the doctors and nurses of Children's National here in DC. Once again, they saved my son Paul's life. His fifth open heart surgery. Surprise one, he's doing well. He's home."

As NewsHounds has previously reported, Paul Baier was born with 5 congenital heart defects. In 2013, when he was just six years old, we wrote that he had undergone his third open heart surgery and had undergone 7 angioplasties.

Whatever you think of Bret Baier or Fox News, we're happy his son is safely home. Get well and feel better Paul.