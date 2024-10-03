Trump lawyer Alina Habba told Fox News that Team Trump will be “hit with an onslaught of litigation” from the DOJ before the November election.

In case you missed it, special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion filled with jaw-dropping new revelations about Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election, despite being repeatedly told by insiders he had lost, and about his shockingly callous and unconcerned behavior on January 6th. Fox News has reacted just the way you’d expect: by dismissing the filing as a partisan witch hunt – while planting seeds to help Trump undermine our democratic election again.

Let’s be clear: Alina Habba is definitely not the kind of “best person” Trump claims to only hire. But she’s on Team MAGA which means she’s on Team Fox “News.”

Yesterday, Habba visited the Jesse Watters Primetime show. Most of her appearance was about talking up J.D. Vance’s debate performance. But, near the end, Watters asked her about the Smith filing. Tommy Christopher caught the significance of Habba’s response:

JESSE WATTERS: Real quick before we let you go, Alina. This is just breaking. Jack Smith and this crazy judge in D.C., they’re dropping all kinds of legal bombs. Happens to be the day after Walz bombs this debate. What’s going on here?

ALINA HABBA: Okay. So, let me just be very clear on this. The Department of Justice has been complicit and we’ve said this numerous times, but America, pay attention!

We have 30+ days now until an election. We are going to be hit with an onslaught of fake news. We’re going to be hit with an onslaught of litigation. That’s what they do.

And we have to understand one thing. This is called desperation. It’s very simple. Look it up in Merriam Webster’s. Desperation: that is what you’re seeing from Jack Smith, who has failed numerous times, failed in Florida until from the debate.

Look, it’s a distraction. Pay attention, America. Save our country. We’ve got 30 something days. Get out and vote.

Watters went on to falsely accuse the DOJ of breaking its own rules (no, it didn’t). That teed up an excuse for Trump, Vance and Fox to falsely claim "stolen election" again if they lose. That's little more than a pretext to justify them trying to steal an election:

WATTERS: Yeah, the Justice Department’s not really supposed to be doing this on the eve of the election. They have rules against it, but they’re breaking their own rules in order to win. Not gonna happen.

ALINA HABBA: It’s called election interference, Jesse.

JESSE WATTERS: And we’re used to it at this point.

Media Matters’ Matt Gertz has an excellent analysis of how and why Fox is dismissing the special counsel’s filing (my emphases added):

Fox News stars are running cover for Donald Trump after special counsel Jack Smith provided extensive new revelations about the former president’s scheme to use lies about fraud to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, culminating with a mob of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. The network has spent four years supporting Trump’s subversion plot, covering up his attempt to steal that election, and paving the way for him to try again next month.

In the meanwhile, get ready for more legal bombshells.

You can watch Watters and Habba pave the way for another Trump coup attempt below, from the October 2, 2024 Jesse Watters Primetime.