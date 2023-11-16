Teamsters President Sean O’Brien sounded more adult than Sen. Markwayne Mullin, but still got in some digs.

As promised, O’Brien had his turn on Fox’s Your World show today after Sen. Markwayne Mullin and he almost came to blows during a Senate hearing this week.

O’Brien called the confrontation “bizarre,” saying he was at the Senate hearing “to testify of the value of unions, and how we can work together bipartisan” and an “opportunity to hear the different side of opinion.”

“It sounded like he wanted to date me, then he asked to fight me, and I’m hearing now he wanted to bite me, and then the last post he made was in front of a cache of automatic weapons where he says ‘anytime, anyplace,’” O’Brien continued. He said he only wanted to “tell our side of the story and get some feedback and maybe develop some relationships for the betterment of working people.”

“Well, you didn’t develop a relationship with him,” Cavuto pointed out, “and it looks like things haven’t softened, so I guess there’s no coffee planned, right?” Yesterday, Cavuto interviewed Mullin who was not only contrite, but boasted on another show about biting O'Brien. "And I don’t care where I bite, by the way," Mullin said.

“I’ll sit down and have coffee with anybody despite his rhetoric and his violent tendencies,” O’Brien said today. “Obviously [Mullin] has some issues that he probably should be dealing with.” O’Brien said his issue is “how we improve America, how we work together, and how we move forward from our differences.”

“To be fair, Sean, you were giving back as much as [Mullin] was giving you,” Cavuto responded, “and it looked like you were ready to come to blows with him. If he had jumped over that dais, would you have done that?”

“That’s a setting that that should never have occurred and that’s not the proper format,” O’Brien said.

But it did occur there, Cavuto said. “It looked like you were ready and raring to go.”

“We do have a right to defend ourselves,” O’Brien replied. “That’s clearly not the objective moving forward.”

Cavuto continued pressing: “You did send some nasty tweets, e-mails.” He asked if O’Brien regrets sending tweets to Sen. Mullin.

No, O’Brien does not regret it. He said that in the first hearing, Mullin “attacked me, personally, regarding my salary, what value I bring to working people. … He proceeded to try and belittle everybody on the committee.”

“Everything he was saying was not one bit factual,” O’Brien insisted. “He made up this story about how he came from nothing. He was harboring resentment from another union that picketed his business.”

Mullin “behaves like a 12-year-old in the schoolyard,” O’Brien added. “Look, I may not respect Mark Mullin [sic], but I do respect the position of a U.S senator. … We’re just trying to work together to make this country a better place for working people."

You can watch O'Brien give his side of the story below, from the November 16, 2023 Your World.