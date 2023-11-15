Sen. Mullin’s disgraceful Senate stunt, in which he almost came to blows with the Teamsters president, got him more of what he wanted. UPDATED.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin continued his Fox News tour today on the Your World show. Fox host Neil Cavuto did not slobber over Mullin’s debasing of a Senate hearing with Jerry Springer Show-type shenanigans, as Sean Hannity did last night. Cavuto seemed more interested in playing peacemaker.

Today’s interview began with Cavuto playing the fighting words between Mullin and Teamsters President Sean O'Brien. Cavuto asked if Sen. Bernie Sanders hadn't told Mullin to "sit down," would the two have actually engaged in a fist fight?

“Absolutely,” Mullin said, then proceeded to play the victim. “I wouldn't have started the fight. He started it."

Mullin sounded like he was still itching for a fist fight. "When you run your mouth, you need to be called out on it every now and then," he continued. "If that requires you getting, unfortunately, get punched in the face, then that's what's going to happen every now and then because there's consequences for your actions."

"Do you regret any of that?" Cavuto asked, as if it were not already obvious that Mullin had no regrets. However, Cavuto also asked if it “might be wise” to take up O’Brien’s suggestion that the two have a cup of coffee together. "Where does that stand?" Cavuto asked.

"Sure. I mean, listen, I don't take it personal,” Mullin replied. “I used to get paid to fight." He claimed, "With Sean, it's not personal to me necessarily. … Maybe I would've been able to take out some frustration."

“It must have been personal, right? He hit a nerve with you, that was pretty clear,” Cavuto interrupted. "What got your goat more than anything else?"

“Calling me out, when he said, ‘You know where to find me. Anytime, anyplace,'" Mullin answered. "How do I not respond to that? … Do you expect me not to answer that? So, I'm going to respond back to him. … When he said yeah, we can do that now, it's like OK, then two consenting adults can handle this right now. At that point, I’m not gonna back down.”

However, Mullin said he’d be willing to have a cup of coffee with O’Brien and also pay for it.

Cavuto said he will interview O’Brien tomorrow.

You can watch Mullin boast about behavior any decent senator would be ashamed of below, from the November 15, 2023 Your World.

11:28 PM Update from Ellen: Mullin is now talking about biting O'Brien: