Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery has been canceled on Fox Business but will remain on Fox News. (Updated with more changes at FNC)

According to Broadcast and Cable, Kennedy will reportedly be seen on FNC’s Outnumbered and The Five shows. In what seems like an insult, her time slot will be filled Monday through Thursday by reruns of the Larry Kudlow show. Fox will retain Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street on Fridays, hosted by election denier and disinformer Bartiromo.

Here are some lowlights of Kennedy at Fox:

Kennedy blamed Clintons for Trump Foundation corruption

Kennedy called Sec. Pete Buttigieg “Pete Booty Judge”

Kennedy called out “Lock him up” in discussion of former FBI directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe

Bye Felicia!

6/2/23 updates (H/T Oliver Darcy)

Via The Messenger: FNC's The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, which now airs on Sundays at 9 PM ET, will end. Like Kennedy, Hilton will remain a contributor at the network. "The Big Saturday Show" and "The Big Sunday Show" will morph into "The Big Weekend Show," airing at 7 pm EST on Saturdays and Sundays" and "Fox News Saturday Night" will premiere Saturday at 10 PM ET. Neither show has a permentn host.

Via Mediaite: Fox laid off senior correspondent Laura Ingle and it has reduced Fox & Friends First to one hour from two.

(Kennedy image via screen shot)