Just when you think that proud gay basher and anti-transgender media mouthpiece Tucker Carlson couldn’t get any worse, think again. He has taken his anti-gay/anti-transgender jihad to a whole new low in his recent screed. Death threats are sure to follow – but I guess that’s just Tucker’s way of saying “Merry Christmas.”

In reinforcing the reality that Fox News viewers are misinformed, Carlson began his homophobic homily with a great big whopper of misinformation and, for added points, disinformation. He provided some “satire” about how, instead of addressing the world’s problem’s, President Biden was busy holding a “drag event” at the White House. Carlson’s “humor” is actually a big fat lie as this alleged White House “drag event” was actually a signing ceremony for the legislation which protects same-sex (and interracial) marriage at the federal level. Just two drag performers attended, only one in drag.

Carlson explained that law is a codification of gay marriage. Doing his best stunned and amazed schtick, he said that viewers are probably asking if gay marriage was already legal. He “joked” about how it's now “double legal and it’s time to hear from Lady Gaga.” He didn’t explain that the law was passed to protect same sex marriage in the event that Obergefell (the SCOTUS decision legalizing same sex marriage) is overturned in the same way that Roe v Wade was. (That was a decision which thrilled Carlson.)

After Carlson showed video of Grammy-award-winning musician and gay-rights activist Cyndi Lauper, he mocked her moving speech about the significance of the Respect for Marriage Act. (Note that the clip he showed was from Lauper’s appearance, before the signing ceremony, in the White House press room). He then threw out some gratuitous snark at a former Biden energy department official who was recently arrested for stealing luggage from an airport. They are non-binary, so, natch, it’s a big deal on Fox.

Now that Carlson had established his trademark anti-transgender message, he continued the attack with another gratuitous slam, this time on non-binary drag performer Marti Cummings who attended the ceremony, NOT IN DRAG - as shown in a photo in a Newsweek article!

Carlson then dredged up some old tweets from Cummings in which he appears to be saying inappropriate things about children. Carlson played video of Cummings performing at a drag brunch where there was a child present. It should be noted that drag events seem to be the main target of violent, white supremacist groups who harass those attending and performing at these events – the same kind of hate groups that are big fans of Tucker Carlson. The banner framed the message: “Drag Star With Dubious Background Visited WH.” (In Cummings’ response to Carlson, he said that the “kids” reference is gay vernacular for other members of their community.” )

Carlson’s next target was an anti-transgender encore. Once again, Carlson denigrated a young transgender woman, Dylan Mulvaney, as “a grown man who identifies as a walking stereotype of a little girl.” Carlson proclaimed, “This is an effort to degrade the country and make it into a joke.” (Kinda like Fox News)

Carlson saved his best (or worst) for last. He claimed that Biden focused his speech on gender affirming care (a small part of the speech) and accused him of using the opportunity to “promote” gender affirming care which, for Carlson, NOT A CLINICIAN, is “the sexual mutilation of children, cutting the breasts off 15-year olds, sterilizing them for life with chemicals.” In inciting more threats against Boston Children’s Hospital, he accused them of taking these actions. In case you didn’t get the message, he repeated it: “Here you have Joe Biden, president of the United States, purportedly pushing child sexual mutilation.”

He spent the rest of the segment railing about how Biden and the Democrats waste their time on silly things like the Respect for Marriage Act and anti-lynching laws which are unnecessary because there is no evidence that white supremacists commit violent acts against minorities. (Tucker obviously hasn’t spent any time using Google cuz here’s at least one incident.)

Tucker is upset that Biden isn’t concentrating on important issues. But here’s the thing. Neither is Tucker. And it’s interesting that Carlson supports “parental rights in education” – but not children’s health. Ironic, that…

Watch 16 minutes of pure, unadulterated hate and BS below, from the December 13, 2022, Tucker Carlson Tonight.