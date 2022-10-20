Proud Gay Basher Tucker Carlson is so proud of his homophobia and hatred of the transgender community that he’s willing to let a homophobic Christian parent spew lies about how a CA school district’s alleged endorsement of a family friendly drag show is “pimping our kids” and tantamount to pedophilia!

Carlson began with a lie, claiming that Attorney General Merrick Garland has “ordered federal investigators to investigate parents who dare to complain about their school boards, in particular parents are no longer allowed to say anything when creepy adults sexualize their children." (Fact Check: Carlson seems to be referring to Garland’s order that the FBI work with local governments to investigate threats to school board members by parents who buy into right wing, Tucker Carlson hysteria about supposed school-sanctioned, child sexualization. Moreover, Garland stated that “parents have a constitutional right to speak out at school board meetings.”)

Carlson described how Fox’s newest culture war hero, Brittany Mayer, discovered that the local school board had invited parents “to, quote, a family-friendly drag show sponsored by a San Francisco reassignment surgery center and a night club.” He didn’t mention that this parent is a member of the right wing, Christian parental rights group “Rooted Wings” and that she is part of the team for “Freedom Revival,” a group which is “redefining the boundary lines between church, culture, and politics.”

He played video of Ms. Mayer speaking at a meeting of the Encinitas, California school board “which promoted the event.” In the video, Mayer asked about the appeal of drag queens whom she described in lurid terms. (Fact Check: The drag queens are doing a Disney-themed performance and will be attired as Disney characters.) Naturally, in making the claim that the school board approved the event, she accused them of being “groomers,” an incendiary term used by the radical right to make the bogus accusation that schools which teach tolerance are making children vulnerable to sexual abuse. Carlson didn’t mention that Mayer home schools her kids.

Carlson reinforced the bogus meme by “explaining” that rather than educating children, the school is “sexualizing” them. Mayer reported that the invitation, in violation of their policy against “lewd” material, was “sent out to all families.” (The not-lewd event poster was shown as a backdrop.)

Responding to what she described as Carlson's "really good question" about “what this has to do with educating your children,” Mayer warned, “this is coming to every school across the nation” and not just in California. She expressed the hope that “parents across the nation” will be inspired by this crusade to stop “hyper-sexualization” of children.

Possibly cuing some death threats, Carlson asked the obviously scripted question, “How is this different from pedophilia?”

Providing the obviously scripted, hate-filled message of the interview, Mayer answered, “it sounds like it’s one and the same.” She ranted about “the dangers of this new ideology” which uses “new terms” (like “grooming?”).

Carlson agreed when she asserted that rather than accepting these new words (which she didn’t’ specify), “we need to use the words that we know what they mean.” She reinforced Carlson’s virulent anti-trans crusade, adding that those adults “are pimping out their kids to gender reassignment, to gender reassignment clinics and 21 + nightclubs.”

Mayer finished with an exhortation to “use brave words and words with meaning and call it like it is.”

Carlson added that he has “sat in awe and watched passive parents let creepy adults sexualize their children and it’s just so gratifying to see someone say enough.” After he thanked her, she said “enough is enough” to which Carlson responded, “amen.”

What Carlson and his guest didn’t explain was that the school board posted a notice about the “Boo Bash” on its digital hub for communications and events. Contrary to Carlson’s comments, the school board neither sponsored nor endorsed the event. The person who posted the flyer did not go through the proper approval channels and, as such, the notice was pulled three weeks ago. Neither Carlson nor his guest provided the counterpoint from a member of the school board and a local politician, both of whom felt that the controversy was “manufactured” and that the event was part of the community’s commitment to diversity and tolerance, particularly for transgender kids.

If parents want to take their kids to a family-friendly drag show, is it really Tucker's business? But here’s the thing: Is it me or is Tucker Carlson’s obsession over “sexualization” of children more than a little creepy?

You can watch the nice, Christian hate below, from the October 13, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.