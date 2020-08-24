Trump’s polling numbers among Catholics aren’t stellar. So, perhaps in an effort to bring back those lost sheep, who better to show divinely ordained support for Trump, than Fox fave and Trump fanboy, NY’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan?

To nobody’s surprise, the portly prelate, who prayed at Trump’s 2016 inauguration, accepted an invitation to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. He has also been getting some face time on Fox News where, as a “rock star,” he has effusively praised Trump. In addition to thanking God for Trump, Dolan “saluted” his leadership.”

Coincidentally (!), these demonstrations of fealty came when Dolan was trying to solicit stimulus money for NY’s Catholic schools. In keeping with his role as a Fox propagandist, he ignored the issues connected to Black Lives Matter and urged the audience to support the police.

Dolan will be very comfortable schmoozing with RNC Republican royalty. It was only last month that he “prayed” at a speech given by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The speech focused on human rights – but before you go thinking that the Trump administration is rethinking its cruel treatment of immigrants, simmer down. It was about how “religious liberty” (the ability to discriminate against those who don’t pass muster with conservative Christians) and property rights (and Dolan does love his property) are the most important human rights.

But, hey, his rotundity said his RNC prayer will be non-partisan (ahem) and if the Democrats had invited him to their convention, he would have been happy to pray for them too. So it’s all good…