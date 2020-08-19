Tucker Carlson gave his white nationalist fans something to adore last night as he substituted “Blacks” for “everyone who looks like” Michelle Obama and accused her of trying to make whites subservient to Black criminals.

As Mediaite noted, Fox’s own Chris Wallace said about her convention speech, Michelle Obama “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Fox host Dana Perino said she “stuck the landing.”

Naturally, Tucker Carlson couldn’t let a Black woman take apart his favorite racist without filtering it through his white nationalist hood, so to speak.

Oh, and Carlson proved again he’s every bit as dishonest as he is racist:

CARLSON: Michelle Obama could teach a Master's class in this mode of communication. Last night, she delivered a taped address from her $11 million estate in Martha's Vineyard.

Michelle Obama, it's fair to say has done pretty well for herself. But what she wanted you to know last night was that she is still a victim, she and everyone who looks like her. So shut up and accept her dominion over you.

Me thinks trust fund baby Carlson doth project too much. Do you think he works from home in a shack while playing populist? He recently sold his D.C. mansion for $3.95 million, Variety reported last month, and “scooped up a $2.9 million home hidden down a private lane amid riotous tropical foliage on a tiny barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast.”

What better place to stay in touch with regular folks?

But speaking of playing the victim, fat-cat Carlson never stops presenting whites as oppressed by blacks, even as he dishonestly claims to be respectful:

OBAMA: And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a never ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation's highest office.

CARLSON: Now, we don't want to be too harsh about this. We're not lawyers, but we understand the constitutional limits of the First Amendment in this country it has now defined. No shouting fire in a crowded theater. No criticizing Michelle Obama. We know that.

So we're going to say this as gently as possible, meaning absolutely no disrespect and of course being certain to pronounce everyone's name correctly.

But what you just heard was a total and complete crock. A never ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered? That's what Michelle Obama told us. Well, no.

Carlson based that claim on the fact that “only” eight unarmed Black men have been killed by police this year and 14 last year. As if the killing of Floyd and Taylor were just insignificant, statistical blips. Then Carlson pretended to oppose divisiveness – when incendiary hate mongering, race baiting and divisiveness are his stock-in-trade.

CARLSON: So what Michelle Obama just told you is a total lie, a calculated lie, a lie designed to make America more fearful, more angry, more divided, and thereby help her candidate win. That's what Michelle Obama just did.

But pretty much no one pointed out last night, they were too afraid too, because as Michelle Obama made very clear, if you disagree with what she says, you are a bigot.

After establishing for his white nationalist fans just how many unfair advantages Obama has, based on her skin color, Carlson moved on to deny there’s any racial injustice via the familiar Fox trope of Blacks Behaving Badly:

CARLSON: Michelle Obama knows that there were over a hundred people killed in one month alone in her hometown, in Chicago. They weren't killed by white people. They weren't killed by the police. There's been over 400. She knows that. She knows as you said, there were nine killed last year by the police and eight African Americans perhaps this year.

She knows what the real problem is, but she also knows that she could go to Chicago with Barack. She doesn't like politics, meet with community leaders and say we have a crisis in Chicago in general and among the African American community. She doesn't like politics. It'd be a wonderful thing to do to stop that -- what is really urban genocide -- but you know, it's very easy to say something from your Washington or Martha's Vineyard Estate, $20 million of estate and mansions because you're never going to be subject to the ramifications.

Black Lives Matter is not going to show up outside of her mansion and there's not going to be an inner city shooting match right outside Martha's Vineyard. So these all become abstractions that you've come on and say you'd really don't want to do this.

Oh, and that's another falsehood. The Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance works to address those problems in the inner cities. And Michelle Obama has repeatedly addressed violence in Chicago. But either Carlson was too lazy to investigate the record or too intent on making racial attacks on Michelle Obama to tell that to his viewers.

You can watch Tucker Carlson racially smear Michelle Obama, while pretending otherwise, and play man of the white people below, from the August 18, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.