Much of the outrageousness last week came from Donald Trump, not Fox News talking heads. But we’ve got some choices I think you’ll have fun with. Check them out after the jump.

And the nominees are:

Brian Kilmeade:

“Our next guest says the latest attacks on Ivanka and the first lady reveal just how anti-woman the so-called feminist movement has really become.”

Bill O’Reilly:

“Now many in the African American community do not like President Trump. Some are even calling him a racist. I never could figure that out. There is no history of that in the man’s background.”

Newt Gingrich, validating Donald Trump’s attack on the media:

“I think this is a real war. I think the people on the other side, whether they’re the demonstrators at the rally or the college professors or they’re many of the senior reporters, they are the other team. Some of the stuff that’s been done, CNN’s total miscoverage of the FBI relationship was crazy. Look at this stuff. You think to yourself, the New York Times’ continual misrepresentation of facts just borders on propaganda of the worst kind.”

Charles Gasparino, discussing Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy’s sanctuary state:

“I’m not saying it’s a purely analogous situation but Malloy is, in some respects, acting like George Wallace did.”

Ben Stein, discussing sanctuary cities: